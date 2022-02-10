Northwest Guilford to name court for former coach Darlene Joyner on Friday

GREENSBORO — What’s the best way to honor a former coach who grew up in the community, attended high school there and devoted much of their life to its young people?

You put their name on the court where they taught most of those life lessons. That’s what Northwest Guilford High School will do Friday night when the Vikings’ court is named in honor of former coach Darlene Joyner.

At halftime of the home boys basketball game against Southwest Guilford, Joyner will receive a plaque honoring her and the floor will become “Coach Joyner Court.”

Joyner retired in April 2019 after 33 years coaching basketball, volleyball and softball at her alma mater to spend more time helping care for her young grandchildren. She had retired from teaching and coaching volleyball in 2016.

“When you’re coaching at the school you’re an alumnus of, that school pride and commitment to be the best in the classroom and on the court takes it to another level,” said Jason Allred, Northwest’s athletics director. “She really epitomized that. She had a competitive nature about her that rubbed off on her athletes. She always represented Northwest in the right way.”