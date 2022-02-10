Northwest Guilford to name court for former coach Darlene Joyner on Friday

GREENSBORO — What’s the best way to honor a former coach who grew up in the community, attended high school there and devoted much of their life to its young people?
You put their name on the court where they taught most of those life lessons. That’s what Northwest Guilford High School will do Friday night when the Vikings’ court is named in honor of former coach Darlene Joyner.
At halftime of the home boys basketball game against Southwest Guilford, Joyner will receive a plaque honoring her and the floor will become “Coach Joyner Court.”
Joyner retired in April 2019 after 33 years coaching basketball, volleyball and softball at her alma mater to spend more time helping care for her young grandchildren. She had retired from teaching and coaching volleyball in 2016.
“When you’re coaching at the school you’re an alumnus of, that school pride and commitment to be the best in the classroom and on the court takes it to another level,” said Jason Allred, Northwest’s athletics director. “She really epitomized that. She had a competitive nature about her that rubbed off on her athletes. She always represented Northwest in the right way.”
Joyner’s 2017 and 2018 girls basketball teams won N.C. High School Athletic Association Class 4-A championships, and she finished her career with a record of 362-109 in the winter sport. Her 2018 team finished the season ranked No. 20 in the country by MaxPreps.
Joyner guided the Vikings to a Class 3-A softball championship in 1996, and her volleyball team won the Class 4-A West Regional title in 2015. She was selected by the NCHSAA as the Toby Webb Female Coach of the Year for the state during the 2015-16 school year.
To have the court at Northwest’s Roger L. Nelson Gymnasium named for Joyner, school officials had to have letters written on her behalf and compile career highlights and statistics to present to the Guilford County School Board. The board approved the request in the spring of 2021.
With the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing at that time, Northwest officials decided to wait until they could honor Joyner properly. Allred, Principal Ashley Young, former principal Ralph Kitley and assistant principal and former AD John Hughes will take part in Friday night’s ceremony.
“Being back to a normal season, if you will, we thought this was the time to do so, having fans in the stands and inviting her family, friends and former players,” Allred said.
