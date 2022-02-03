GREENSBORO — It’s been a long journey back to the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse, but the Northwest Guilford wrestling team will be there Saturday seeking its second NCHSAA Class 4-A dual team championship.

The Vikings won their first title in February 2019, when they edged Wilmington Laney 33-27. Northwest was unable to repeat in 2020, and the NCHSAA cancelled the 2021 duals because of the COVID-19 pandemic, denying coach Ron Bare and his wrestlers a chance to compete for the crown.

“Last year, I really wish they would’ve had the duals because we would’ve had a very good chance,” says junior Andrew Harger, who wrestles at 138 pounds for the Vikings, “but they didn’t, and this year we’re just as good.”

Bare also believes last season’s team would’ve been a state championship contender, but he says his returning wrestlers never let up and were back at work a week and a half after the NCHSAA individual championships.

“This group has worked really hard, given all the things they’ve had to go through with COVID and a shortened season last year,” Bare says. “Pretty much as soon as the season ended last year we started working for this season.”

NCHSAA WRESTLING WILMINGTON LANEY (15-1) vs. NORTHWEST GUILFORD (25-0) What: Class 4-A duals championship When: 1 p.m. Saturday Where: Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse Cost: Admission $10, parking $5 Schedule: Class 2-A finalists (Bunn vs. Catawba Bandys) will wrestle simultaneously; Class 3-A (Cameron Union Pines vs. Newton Foard) and Class 1-A (Asheboro Uwharrie Charter vs. Avery County) wrestle at 4 p.m.

That work and another talented group of wrestlers has carried Northwest to a 25-0 record heading into Saturday’s matchup with Laney (15-1), the same program the Vikings beat in 2019 to win the title. Northwest beat Davie County and host Lake Norman on Wednesday night to win the West regional title.

Bare says he hates to compare his teams, but a big key to this season’s success has been the Vikings’ ability to avoid losing matches by pin (worth six team points) or by technical fall (a decision of 15 or more points, worth five team points) against quality opponents.

“We’ve obviously got some very good wrestlers, but we’ve been able to not give up a lot of bonus points against quality teams,” he says. “We’ve been able to battle their tougher wrestlers, sometimes winning those matches or just giving up three points or four points. … We have a little bit of depth in the lineup, so we can move people around and get matchups that we want.”

One matchup the Vikings knew they couldn’t win was the one with COVID, so they’ve been extremely careful about avoiding potentially risky situations off the mat. When cases have hit the Northwest program, it’s generally been on the junior varsity level and has mostly been during holiday breaks when the wrestlers weren’t together, Bare says, so they've been able to avoid contact tracing issues.

“We’ve just been very fortunate,” Bare says. “And those kids have been very resilient.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When COVID-19 has kept the Vikings out of the wrestling room, they’ve had to find “outside motivation,” junior 152-pounder Drew Pepin says. “You have to work out at your house or get in anything that puts you over the top. … You just have to keep going.”

Working out at home is a little bit easier for Pepin, who was the NCHSAA Class 4-A runner-up last season at 138 pounds, for two reasons. First, he has younger brother Dylan, also a Vikings standout, to work with when he wants to wrestle. Second, “We have a mat at the house that we practice on a lot, and I’ll invite some of the guys over,” Drew says.

One of the things that motivated Northwest’s wrestlers during the difficult times was the thought of getting back to the Fieldhouse and competing so close to home. Harger was an eighth-grader wrestling for Northwest Middle School back in 2019 and remembers that championship match clearly.

“A lot of us came to watch the finals,” he says. “It was crazy! A lot of the guys I knew and looked up to who were in high school, seeing them work so hard and it paying off was something that I’ve wanted to do myself.”

It won’t be easy against a Laney team with nine of its 14 starters ranked among the top 10 in the state in their respective weight classes. (Northwest has seven ranked.)

“They have several guys who wrestled for that 2019 team,” Bare says of the Buccaneers. “They’re a very experienced team … senior-heavy. It’s going to be a real challenge for us.”

Bare’s team will rely on Drew Pepin, Harger, Will Gibson, Dylan Pepin and Eli Pendergrass, who compete in consecutive weight classes, to rack up points, while the younger wrestlers in the upper weight classes need to hold their own.

Bare, who was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame’s North Carolina chapter in 2020, gives his Vikings the confidence that they can win another state title. When it comes to wrestling, “He could tell me to do anything and I would do it,” Harger says. “I just trust him.”

“He’s so smart that I know wherever he puts me, whatever weight, and however he trains us in practice it’s going to lead us to success,” Drew Pepin adds.

Bare knows what that success looks like and he wants his wrestlers to enjoy it again at the Fieldhouse.

“The last time we were there obviously was great,” Northwest’s coach says. “It was a cool experience for our kids. When you go to a facility like that the kids feel like it’s a more special event that they’re always going to remember.”

Especially if they come home as champions.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.