One state football title, many stories for Grimsley Whirlies

“I hope they remember this and take it in, remember it for the rest of their lives because the achievement tonight amid the COVID and everything that has gone on is phenomenal. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Brown was proud of every one of his players and assistant coaches, particularly Joe Rigsbee, Jesse Tripp and Will Brown, who were with him at Southern Guilford before they came to Grimsley with him in 2016.

“It’s a bunch of guys that play hard and play for one another,” Brown said of his team. “It’s not about any one individual. It’s about all of us doing something together. These guys have a lot of faith in us, and our culture is one where love on each other a lot. Sometimes you don’t hear that said around football, but I love these guys. I love what they’re about and what they stand for and how they represent themselves and represent our school.”

Maybe none of them represent Grimsley better than Burnette. The senior was determined that this season would happen despite the pandemic, and he helped organize and led a rally of athletes, coaches and parents for high school sports at Guilford County Schools’ central office on North Eugene Street on a hot July afternoon.