Page accepting athletics hall of fame nominations

GREENSBORO — Page High School is accepting nominations for the inaugural class of its athletics hall of fame.
Page has among the richest athletic histories among North Carolina high schools, and the stated mission of its new hall of fame is to recognize individuals who contributed to that athletics tradition.
The nomination form can be found on the school's website, and the form should be submitted by emailing a completed nomination to pageathleticsHOF@gmail.com. Nominations also can be submitted using Google forms.
The deadline for nominations is Friday, Oct. 9. The inaugural class will be announced Friday, Oct. 30.
Selections for the hall of fame will be made by a committee made up Principal Erik Naglee, athletics director Matt Harder, current members of the school’s athletics booster club and four to six additional members with Page ties. The inaugural class will include 10 to 12 members, but there will be no minimum or maximum number for future classes. Categories for induction will be athletes, coaches, teams and contributors to the athletics program.
Athletes and teams are eligible for induction seven years after graduation or after the season for which they are nominated. Athletes who competed on a team but left school after the season of note will be included as a member of the team. Current and past coaches also will be eligible for induction into the hall.
Inductees must commit to attend the induction ceremony to be, but deceased nominees can be elected posthumously.
Harder said the school plans to honor inductees with plaques on the brick wall where fans enter Marion Kirby Stadium and with banners in Mac Morris Gymnasium.
