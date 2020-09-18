Page accepting athletics hall of fame nominations

GREENSBORO — Page High School is accepting nominations for the inaugural class of its athletics hall of fame.

Page has among the richest athletic histories among North Carolina high schools, and the stated mission of its new hall of fame is to recognize individuals who contributed to that athletics tradition.

The nomination form can be found on the school's website, and the form should be submitted by emailing a completed nomination to pageathleticsHOF@gmail.com. Nominations also can be submitted using Google forms.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, Oct. 9. The inaugural class will be announced Friday, Oct. 30.

Selections for the hall of fame will be made by a committee made up Principal Erik Naglee, athletics director Matt Harder, current members of the school’s athletics booster club and four to six additional members with Page ties. The inaugural class will include 10 to 12 members, but there will be no minimum or maximum number for future classes. Categories for induction will be athletes, coaches, teams and contributors to the athletics program.