Page announces nine-member inaugural sports hall of fame class

GREENSBORO — Page has selected nine members for the inaugural class of inductees into its sports hall of fame.

The nine inductees are: Ray Harrison (basketball, football and track and field); Haywood Jeffires (basketball, football, track and field); Paris Kea (basketball); Marion Kirby (football coach); Mac Morris (basketball coach);Zack Osborne (soccer coach); Maurice Spencer (basketball and football); Susie Black Wall (tennis and cheerleading); Tripp Welborne (basketball and football).

"We are thrilled to announce the inaugural class of the Walter Hines Page High School Athletics Hall of Fame," Page athletics director Matt Harder said in a news release. "Since it’s opening in 1958, Page’s athletic tradition has been among the richest in the state and has served as a pillar of high school sports in North Carolina. Our mission is to recognize and preserve those individuals who defined the outstanding athletic tradition of Page High School."

Harder said the nine inductees will be introduced at halftime of Friday night's home football game against Northern Guilford, and a banquet will follow Saturday to recognize the nine former athletes and coaches.

