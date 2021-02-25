Page boys basketball season ends with loss at Reynolds

When Reynolds' boys basketball team needed a lift during a second-round win against visiting Page at Bryson Gym, the Demons turned to senior point guard Tyreik Leach.
Leach poured in a game-high 28 points as Reynolds outlasted Page 57-48 to advance to Saturday’s third round of the NCHSAA 4-A state tournament, where the Demons will visit top-seeded Charlotte Ardrey Kell.
Reynolds (13-1) jumped to an early 8-0 lead and held Page to four points in the opening quarter before the Pirates came storming back.
Page (8-2) grabbed a short-lived 19-18 lead after a three-pointer by Mike Maxwell with 2:07 left in the second quarter, and then it was Leach’s show for the rest of the half.
Leach scored 15 points in the second quarter, including 11 straight in the last 1:42, for Reynolds, which took a 29-21 lead at halftime. Leach made four straight free throws to begin his scoring surge and added two jump shots from the free throw before a three-pointer with eight seconds left in the half.
Page cut the lead to four points with 5:32 left in the fourth quarter before Leach took over again, scoring four straight points and adding a steal that turned into another easy basket for Reynolds to push the lead back to double figures at 48-38. That was as close as Page got the rest of the way.
Senior Caden Davis added 12 points and Eli Calhoun finished with 10 for Reynolds.
Tyler Mcyntire led Page with 14 points.
What they’re saying
• “I just started to feel it and my teammates told me to keep going. We didn’t want to go out tonight and go home early because we want to win a state championship. Coach (Billy Martin) was telling us before the game that it was going to be a defensive battle and to be sure to keep them in front of us and I think we did a good job with that.”—Tyreik Leach, Reynolds guard.
• “The last two games, we’ve gotten off to better starts and that was a big key. We knew they were athletic and could get to the rim and we wanted to make them make shots from the perimeter and not letting them beat us with dribble penetration. Tyreik had a heck of a run offensively and we were pretty solid after that.” Reynolds coach Billy Martin.
• “They’ve got guys like (Tyreik) Leach and (Caden) Davis who have played a lot of these playoff games and I think that showed tonight. It was hard for us to find our rhythm early. And they’ve got that two-headed monster, even though I thought we did a good job on Davis, we got undisciplined on Leach a couple of times and there wasn’t much we could do about it. Definitely like picking your poison in trying to stop both of them.” Page Coach Evan Fancourt.