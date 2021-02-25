Page boys basketball season ends with loss at Reynolds

Senior Caden Davis added 12 points and Eli Calhoun finished with 10 for Reynolds.

Tyler Mcyntire led Page with 14 points.

What they’re saying

• “I just started to feel it and my teammates told me to keep going. We didn’t want to go out tonight and go home early because we want to win a state championship. Coach (Billy Martin) was telling us before the game that it was going to be a defensive battle and to be sure to keep them in front of us and I think we did a good job with that.”—Tyreik Leach, Reynolds guard.

• “The last two games, we’ve gotten off to better starts and that was a big key. We knew they were athletic and could get to the rim and we wanted to make them make shots from the perimeter and not letting them beat us with dribble penetration. Tyreik had a heck of a run offensively and we were pretty solid after that.” Reynolds coach Billy Martin.