Page brings out the best in Grimsley as Whirlies roll 52-22

Hester finished with 174 yards on 25 bruising carries and accounted for 14 of Page’s points with two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion while also contributing as a defensive end.

“He’s our guy,” Pirates coach Doug Robertson said. “We’ll go to war with him. He had a great game, but unfortunately we just didn’t do enough around him to win.”

Brown also was impressed with Hester, a 6-foot, 215-pound back who always seems to get yards after contact.

“Hester’s every bit as good as advertised,” Brown said. “He was extremely good tonight, as he has been all year.”

But the Whirlies were better, particularly up front.

“I was really proud of our offensive line,” Grimsley’s coach said. “That was one of their better performances.”

Was this the best Brown has seen from his team this season?

“Probably so, considering who we were playing,” he said. “They’re a really good football team. Early in the year we played some really good teams, but I think we’re better now than we were early in the year. … The competition brought out the best in us tonight.”