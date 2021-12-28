Page, Southeast Guilford girls will meet in HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational final

It wasn’t just the 3-point shooting that doomed the Vikings. They were 3-for-34 from the field in the first half and 14-of-61 for the game.

Page’s Hattie Sloyan didn’t have any trouble making shots. The sophomore took advantage of a mismatch against Northwest’s young post players to score 31 points on 10-for-14 shooting from the field and went 9-for-9 from the free-throw line. Fellow sophomore Candice Williams added nine points and steady play at the point as they turned back every run by the Vikings.

“When you play a team that’s tough-minded like Northwest you have to be tough-minded like them,” Johnson said.

Southeast Guilford has been a tough-minded program for a number of years, and that’s something coach Rachel Clark felt the tournament seeding committee overlooked this year. The Falcons, playing in the holiday tournament for the first time since the 1980s, won a NCHSAA Class 3-A state championship in 2019 and shared the title in the COVID-interrupted 2020 season.

“I feel like we’ve always been underestimated and kind of pushed to the side,” Clark said. “We might not be the team that we used to be and we might not be the best team, but we’re definitely going to show up and do some things and turn some heads.”