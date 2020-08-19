Page's Emily Ally has been named a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American.
The rising senior, who also swims for Greensboro Community YMCA, met the qualifying standards in the pool and in the classroom. To be eligible, swimmers must have completed ninth, 10th, 11th or 12th grade and carry a minimum grade-point average of 3.5, while also swimming an individual qualifying time at Winter Juniors.
