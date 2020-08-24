GREENSBORO — Piedmont Classical has hired new boys and girls varsity basketball head coaches for the 2020-21 season.
The boys coach will be Johnnie Richardson, a Greensboro native and 1987 Grimsley graduate. Richardson served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve and has more than 20 years of coaching experience on various levels including, AAU, middle school, high school and college. He is a third-shift supervisor for Box-Board Products of Greensboro.
Richardson is "a compassionate leader who values hard work, determination and athletes who value and respect the game. He is excited to join Piedmont Classical coaching staff and looks forward to continuing the success and tradition of Piedmont Classical men’s basketball program," the school said in a news release.
Richardson succeeds Ken Free Jr., who stepped down as Piedmont Classical's athletics director and boys head coach this summer.
The Bobcats' new girls coach is Jaylaa Stewart, who will be entering her seventh year as a basketball coach on various levels including recreation, AAU, middle and high school. After playing on a NCHSAA state championship team at Williams, Stewart went on to play at Maryland-Eastern Shore, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Health and Physical Education and a master’s in Recreation and Sports Management with a concentration in Athletic Administration. She succeeds Zhaquandalee Greer as the Bobcats' coach.
Stewart is "excited to continue the success of the Piedmont basketball program. She believes that every season can be successful if players stay focused, have a desire to win and teammates believe in each other," the school said in its news release.
