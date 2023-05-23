Following are results from recent 2023 spring season state championships, sorted by sport, association and classification.

The games took place on Friday and Saturday at various sites.

Baseball

NCISAA 3A

Hickory Grove Christian 5, High Point Christian 1

The No. 1 seed Cougars (27-6) fell in the third game of a home best-of-three series at Oak View Baptist Church Saturday to the No. 2 seed to finish as the state runner-up. Hickory Grove Christian (19-10) sophomore Davis Cabbage threw all seven innings in the deciding game, allowing three hits and one run, while striking out 10 and walking three. With one out and a runner on second, the Lions took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third after an error by Cougars’ second baseman Jacob Fleming. From there, Cabbage had an RBI-single in the sixth, and three more came across for the visitors in the seventh, with the last Lions’ run coming on a solo home run from senior Carson Cabbage. The Cougars scored its lone run in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI-single by senior Owen Smith.

Defending champion High Point Christian had lost Friday’s game one 8-1, but won game two, the first game of a Saturday doubleheader, 13-3. In that game, the Cougars burst out to a 10-0 advantage in the top of the third. Four different Cougars had at least two hits. Back-to-back two-out doubles by senior Trace Aufdehar (1-for-2, 2 R, 2 RBIs, 2 BB) and Smith (2-for-3, R, RBI, BB) made it 3-0 and 4-0 in the top of the first. HPCA senior Dylan Story pitched the first six innings, allowing three runs, all earned in the third, while allowing five hits and throwing seven strikeouts. Story also went 2-for-5 at the plate with 2 RBIs.

NCISAA 2A

The Burlington School 6, Westchester Country Day 1

In a series played at Truist Point in High Point, the host and No. 3 seed Westchester Country Day (16-8) lost the first game 6-5 and won the second 11-9, before losing the deciding third game. In the rubber match, the Wildcats pounced first with a run off an outfield fly ball error in the first inning, but No. 5 The Burlington School (13-10) scored three runs each in the fifth and seventh innings. Burlington starting pitcher Tucker Holland pitched six innings, allowing two hits and striking out 11 batters. The Wildcats’ starter Tat Vogler had the loss, despite only allowing one hit in 4.2 innings; Vogler pitched four scoreless innings, before giving up three runs in the fifth. Spartans junior Landon Parker had a two-out 2-RBI double to score the go-ahead runs.

In the second game, Westchester went up 9-0, but Burlington scored seven in the bottom of the fifth to narrow the deficit. Wildcats sophomore Josh Hammond went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer in the first that opened the scoring. Vogler went 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs.

The Spartans entered the playoffs 8-9, before winning five of its last six games, including a 3-2 quarterfinals upset over No. 1 Wayne Country Day.

Girls Lacrosse

NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A

Croatan 10, Bishop McGuinness 7

The 1A/2A/3A No. 1 East seed Croatan (19-2) met No. 1 West seed Bishop McGuinness (16-4) in the first 1A/2A/3A girls lacrosse state championship match. The sport has had open classification state championships going back to its beginnings in 2010. Croatan snapped the Lady Villains’ 15-game winning streak, with Cougars junior Lauren Hayden earning MVP honors with four goals and four assists.

McGuinness sophomore Kathleen Dennen score three goals, all in the first half, which included the game’s opening score and back-to-back goes to tie the game at five. The Lady Villains led 1-0, 2-1 and 3-1 during the contest but could not regain the lead after Croatan freshman Maddie Sutton made it 3-3 with 16:00 in the first half.

Both programs were making their first NCHSAA state finals appearance. The game was played Saturday at Durham County Stadium.

Girls Soccer

CAA4SC (open classification)

Winston-Salem Christian 3, Wake Prep 0

The Lions (11-1-2) scored three first-half goals to defeat Wake Prep Friday at home to win its first state championship in the sport after making its first state finals appearance last season. The championship was won under first-year Lions coach Lauryn Scales, a North Carolina Rush coach who was in her first season coaching for a high school. The first goal was scored by freshman EB Scales after a corner kick from sophomore Austyn-Grace Wolfe. Wolfe scored a goal of her own from about 25 yards out and MVP junior Erica Matthews scored on an open breakaway late in the half to make it 3-0. The Pride defense only allowed a few shots on goal, with all-state junior Sydney Phelps at keeper.

The win marked the third state championship for the Pride athletic program, with the others being in boys soccer and girls basketball.

Softball

NCISAA 3A

High Point Christian 14, Hickory Grove Christian 2

The No. 1 seed Lady Cougars (19-7) swept the No. 2 Lions (16-12) by a combined 25-2 in two games played at HPCA’s home field at Wallburg Baptist Church to win consecutive state championships. Over the two games, the Cougars outhit the Lions 29-6 and on extra-base hits, outdid the opposition 12-0. Freshman left fielder Hailey Allred batted a combined 5-for-6, with four runs and 7 RBIs; this included a double in game one and a triple and home run in game two. Eighth-grade shortstop Blakely Bowman went 5-for-6 with five runs, a double, a triple and three stolen bases. Sophomore catcher Maci Burkhart went 1-for-3 with a double in the first game and went 2-for-4 with a triple and a home run in the second game.

In game one, 8th grade pitcher Paisley Dixon pitched a five-inning complete game, allowing two hits and striking out 11. In game two, Dixon came in the relief to pitch 4.2 of the game’s five innings, allowing one of the two runs on four hits while striking out seven. The pitcher had zero walks in both outings.

This was the second season in a row that HPCA defeated Hickory Grove Christian for the NCISAA 3A title.