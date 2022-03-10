PLAYING IT FORWARD: Bishop McGuinness juniors Charley and Tate Chappell lead and freshman Adelaide Jernigan follows

KERNERSVILLE — It isn’t easy being a freshman and playing a key role on a basketball team making a deep run in the NCHSAA playoffs. Fortunately for Bishop McGuinness’ Adelaide Jernigan, she’s had two teammates to show her the way during the Villains’ march to Saturday’s Class 1-A championship game against Bertie.
Juniors Charley and Tate Chappell have been there and done that, playing on a Bishop team that reached the East Regional final in 2020 when the fraternal twins were freshmen. That 42-40 loss to Weldon and a 55-54 loss to Mitchell in a regional semifinal last year still sting.
“We thought back to how we were as freshmen,” Charley says, “and what we thought would’ve really helped us and how the upperclassmen really helped us in the same sense and how we could apply it to her.”
That approach doesn’t surprise Brian Robinson, who has coached the Villains since 2002.
“Charley and Tate want to win so bad,” says Robinson, who has guided Bishop to nine state championships. “They knew we lost some seniors from last year and were so close that if we were going to have any chance to get back we had to have these young kids come along.”
'We're a family here'
Jernigan is the centerpiece of a five-player freshman class that also includes Ashley Hawley, Kate Dennen, Helen Thompson and Oliva Stone. A 5-foot-10 guard, Jernigan is averaging a team-leading 17.7 points per game. She also contributes 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.6 assists per game.
“It was really great for us to have so much talent come in this year,” Tate says, “especially Adelaide being such a good shooter.”
“We knew what it was like coming in as freshmen and having that kind of big role that we knew she was going to have,” adds Charley. “We really tried to make sure she knew what her role was and we knew what our roles were and how we could each best star in that role.”
For Charley Chappell, that role is playing point guard and directing traffic at both ends of the floor for a team that is 25-6 after a 48-37 win Saturday against Burnsville Mountain Heritage in the West Regional final. The 5-5 junior averages 9.0 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
For Tate Chappell, a 5-11 junior forward, the role is providing another offensive option inside and outside (8.8 points), as well as rebounding (2.2) and playmaking (2.1 assists).
Their most important role, though, has been helping Jernigan and the rest of the freshmen find their way.
“We love our freshmen,” Charley Chappell says. “Within the team, we don’t think of each other as freshmen and sophomores or juniors. We all hang out with each other, we all joke with each other. Coming in, we really wanted to make them feel welcome as soon as possible. It was things like talking to them in the hallways, saying hey whenever we saw them and letting them know we’re a family here. That’s kind of cliché, but it’s really true.”
Jernigan, 15, felt it immediately. From the time she first visited Bishop McGuinness when she was a seventh-grader at Summit School in Winston-Salem, she knew where she wanted to go because “it felt like home.”
She had played basketball for Robinson in the Winston-Salem Stealers AAU program and had been a teammate of some of the current Villains.
“I saw how close everyone was,” Jernigan says. “At the end of the day, we’re each other’s best friends. That’s one of the things that attracted me.”
“We’d played together in the past with travel and club,” says Tate Chappell, “so knowing her beforehand and being used to playing together helped us a lot. She’s so positive. We just love having her on the team.”
Charley Chappell says Jernigan is “so funny. She’s high-energy and always making plays and getting after the ball. She’s that offensive spark we’ve been needing.”
Robinson says Jernigan was able to provide that spark because “she was willing to listen and learn from the older kids. Sometimes when you have a player as talented as she is, no matter the age, they don’t always listen to instruction and think they know it all. Adelaide is the total opposite. She’s a sponge when it comes to listening to Charley and Tate and even Kiersten Varner, who seems to have taken Adelaide under her wing a little bit.”
'You could start to see glimpses'
It’s rare that a freshman steps in and contributes in a significant way for the Villains. The only players who come to mind in the history of the storied program are Katheryn Lyons, Cameron Nieters and, of course, the Chappells. Robinson realized that Jernigan could join that select group after Bishop played in the prestigious Best of Maryland team event last summer.
“She performed really well against those teams,” the Villains’ coach says, “and you could start to see some glimpses of what we thought she could be this season.”
What Jernigan has become is a big, versatile guard who can score off the bounce or rain 3-pointers on defenses that give her too much room. It hasn’t been without some bumps along the way.
“She’s still a freshman,” Robinson says. “Every once in a while you see the eighth-grader come out in her, and sometimes you see a 10th-grader come out.”
Jernigan’s breakout game came in a third-round playoff matchup at North Rowan, where she went 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points in a 66-47 win.
“They tried to box-and-one her, tried to double-team her, and when they did that we found other people open to hit shots,” Robinson says. “That game was kind of her coming-out party.”
Charley Chappell says she sees an unbroken circle, with Jernigan stepping into the role she and sister Tate have played for this year’s freshmen.
“She’s got two years after I graduate, so I really want her to be the one to pick up the reins and take control of the team when we’re gone,” Charley says. “She’s already got such a big leadership role now as a freshman, but we just want her to grow in her role and be as good as she can be.”
Jernigan says the support of her teammates and the leadership of the Chappells helped her get here.
“They told me that pressure is a privilege,” she says. “Coach Robinson preaches that. Their freshman year they made it pretty far, but unfortunately lost in the final four. They were really nervous because they’d never experienced anything like that. They told me that this year things could go either way. You just have to come together, trust each other and everything will be fine. That’s what I’ve been doing, and it’s been working.”
'We're not done yet'
The Villains’ playoff run this season and the fact that guard Francesca Moya is the only senior on the roster has them excited, not only about Saturday’s state championship game but about their future.
“Of course we’re going to miss Fran,” Charley Chappell says, “but with this group coming back and the success we’ve had this season, it’s just that much more important that we know it’s not our last year, that we still have a whole season to do everything we’ve done again, a whole season to work together.”
“I want to finish this one first,” adds Tate Chappell, “but to know that we’re all coming back and we’ll all be here having so much fun with each other is great.”
Jernigan is just enjoying the ride.
“It was just such a good feeling to win on Saturday, just to see Charley and Tate and Katie (Deal) after they lost their freshman year and see how much it meant to them,” she says. “It’s a good feeling right now, but we’re not done yet.”
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.