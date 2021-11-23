Quick Take: Boys Big Four Tip-off Classic

3. Josh Scovens is making the leap. The Page senior couldn’t will his team to a victory Tuesday night, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort. The 6-foot-6 wing showed off his growing offensive arsenal – making 3-pointers, driving to the basket and even facilitating for teammates. He also has the length and bounce to be disruptive on defense. “He’s a Division I player, a high-level player,” Pirates coach Evan Fancourt said.

4. Dudley has 3-point shooters. For the second time in as many nights the Panthers rained shots on their opponent from beyond the arc. Senior guard Spencer Hairston led the way Tuesday night with six 3s and finished with 24 points for Dudley. “We do have some guys who can hit shots when we’re moving the ball,” coach Josh Prince said. “The ball got stagnant a little bit, and some of that was not being able to read what was in front of us and take what was in front of us.”

What they said

“We know we’ve got a team that’s pretty experienced, so we didn’t want to open up with anybody who was going to be a slouch. We wanted to come out and take on two of the better teams in the city and see how we fared.” — Darren Corbett, Grimsley coach