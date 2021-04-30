 Skip to main content
Quick Take: Dudley falls in state semifinals against Mount Tabor
Quick Take: Dudley falls in state semifinals against Mount Tabor

Dudley Mount Tabor football (copy)

Mount Tabor's Collin Smith gets past Dudley's Jahrie Little on a 98-yard kick-off return for a touchdown to start the game.

 Walt Unks

A Quick Take on Mount Tabor's 24-20 victory over Dudley on Friday night in a Class 3-AA football playoff state semifinal.

Where

Bob Sapp Field, Winston-Salem.

Stars

Dudley

QB Jahmier Slade 11-of-23 passing, 182 yards, 2 TDs, INT

 RB Milan Summers 14 carries, 39 yards

 WR-KR Mekhi Wall 8 carries, 35 yards, 4 catches, 47 yards, 2 TDs

Mount Tabor

 RB B.J. McIntyre 15 carries, 83 yards

 LB Josiah Banks fumble recovery

 DB Jamari Slade INT

 DB-KR Collin Smith kickoff-return TD

The big plays

 With Dudley leading 20-17 in the fourth quarter, Mekhi Wall took a wildcat snap and after gaining a couple of yards was stripped of the ball by Mount Tabor’s Kobie Perez. The Spartans’ Josiah Banks recovered at the Dudley 39, and Mount Tabor scored what proved to be the winning touchdown eight plays later.

 On the Panthers’ final drive, Jamari Slade intercepted a Jahmier Slade pass at the Mount Tabor 15-yard line to seal the victory.

Records

Dudley: 8-2.

Mount Tabor: 10-0.

Up next

Mount Tabor: Class 3-AA championship game, Cleveland (10-0), 7 p.m. Thursday, at Carter-Finley Stadium or Kenan Stadium.

Scoring summary

Dudley 7 7 6 0 — 20

Mount Tabor 14 3 0 7 — 24

MT – Collin Smith 98 kickoff return (Eliott Trinh kick), 1st, 11:47

Du – Mekhi Wall 17 pass from Jahmier Slade (Boateng Woodson kick), 1st, 6:55

MT – Tyress McIntyre 3 run (Trinh kick), 1st, 3:26

Du – R.J. Baker 40 pass from Slade (Woodson kick), 2nd, 11:33

MT – Trinh FG 48, 2nd, 0:00

Du – Wall 11 pass from Slade (pass failed), 3rd, 5:49

MT – Lance Patterson 5 run (Trinh kick), 4th, 5:38​

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

