Quick Take: Dudley falls in state semifinals against Mount Tabor

• On the Panthers’ final drive, Jamari Slade intercepted a Jahmier Slade pass at the Mount Tabor 15-yard line to seal the victory. Records Up next
Mount Tabor: Class 3-AA championship game, Cleveland (10-0), 7 p.m. Thursday, at Carter-Finley Stadium or Kenan Stadium.
Scoring summary Mount Tabor 14 3 0 7 — 24
MT – Collin Smith 98 kickoff return (Eliott Trinh kick), 1st, 11:47
Du – Mekhi Wall 17 pass from Jahmier Slade (Boateng Woodson kick), 1st, 6:55
MT – Tyress McIntyre 3 run (Trinh kick), 1st, 3:26
Du – R.J. Baker 40 pass from Slade (Woodson kick), 2nd, 11:33
MT – Trinh FG 48, 2nd, 0:00
Du – Wall 11 pass from Slade (pass failed), 3rd, 5:49
MT – Lance Patterson 5 run (Trinh kick), 4th, 5:38
PHOTOS: Mount Tabor beats Dudley, 24-20, to win 3AA West Region
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Mount Tabor captains Brian McIntyre (23), Collin Smith (5) and Josiah Bank (20) along with head coach Tiesuan Brown, celebrate with the West Regional trophy after the Spartans’ 24-20 win over Dudley on Friday.
Walt Unks, Journal
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Mount Tabor's Collin Smith gets past Dudley's Jahrie Little on a 98-yard kick-off return for a touchdown to start the game in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Mount Tabor's Josiah Banks blocks the punt of Dudley's Milan Summers at the end of the second quarter in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Dudley's Mehki Walls catches a touchdown pass in the first quarter against Mount Tabor in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Dudley wide receiver Kafi Abass smiles as he scores a touchdown, in the first half against Mount Tabor in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Mount Tabor’s Lance Patterson scores the game winning touchdown in the Spartans’ 24-20 over Dudley in Friday’s NCHSAA Class 3-AA semifinals at Mount Tabor.
Walt Unks, Journal
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Mount Tabor's Austin Pittman (50) Aydin Webber (77) and Zayvion Davis (56) lead the the Spartans on to the field to take on Dudley in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Mount Tabor offensive coordinator Laymarr Marshall calls a play in the Spartans' 24-20 over Dudley in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Mount Tabor head coach Tiesuan Brown and linebacker Max U'Ren get pumped up before taking on Dudley in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Mount Tabor's Collin Smith scores on a 98-yard kick-off return to start the game in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Mount Tabor quarterback Tyress McIntyre scores a touchdown in the first half in the Spartans' 24-20 over Dudley in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Dudley's RJ Baker looks for running room against Mount Tabor in the Spartans' 24-20 over Dudley in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Mount Tabor's Lance Simpson sacks Dudley quarterback Jahmier Slade in the first half of the Spartans' 24-20 over Dudley in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Dudley takes the field to take on Mount Tabor in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Walt Unks
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Mount Tabor's Brian McIntyre is wrapped up by Dudley's Jahrie Little in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor.
Walt Unks, Journal
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Dudley's Mehki Walls (3) celebrates with Jahmier Slade after the two connected for a touchdown in the first quarter against Mount Tabor in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor.
Walt Unks, Journal
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Dudley's A'Mon McManus (76) and Trevon Humphry (55) battle Mount Tabor's Lance Simpson in the first half of the Spartans' 24-20 over Dudley in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor.
Walt Unks, Journal
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Dudley's Michael Shaw runs the ball against Mount Tabor in the Spartans' 24-20 over Dudley in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor.
Walt Unks, Journal
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Mount Tabor's Eliott Trinh kicks a 48-yard field goal at the end of the first half to put the Spartans ahead in the Spartans' 24-20 win over Dudley in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor.
Walt Unks, Journal
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Dudley's Milan Summers looks for a hole in the Mount Tabor defense as he is pursued by Jamari Slade (10), Josiah Banks (20) and Noah Marshall in the Spartans' 24-20 over Dudley in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor.
Walt Unks, Journal
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Tom Brown watches the Mount Tabor game against Dudley with former Spartans' head football coach Bob Sapp (right), for whom the stadium is named, in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor.
Walt Unks, Journal
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Mount Tabor's Lance Simpson sacks Dudley quarterback Jahmier Slade in the first half of the Spartans' 24-20 win over Dudley in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor.
Walt Unks, Journal
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Dudley head coach Steven Davis watches a play develop as the Panthers take on Mount Tabor in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor.
Walt Unks, Journal
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Mount Tabor's Max U'Ren reacts after being called for roughing the passer in the Spartans' 24-20 win over Dudley in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor.
Walt Unks, Journal
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Mount Tabor students cheer on the Spartans in the 24-20 win over Dudley in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor.
Walt Unks, Journal
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Mount Tabor players Javouse Chambers (7), Semaj Warren (13), and Mekhi Hague (6) celebrate with teammates after the Spartans' 24-20 win over Dudley in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor.
Walt Unks, Journal
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Mount Tabor's Jamari Slade (10) celebrates a fumble recovery late in the second half of the Spartans' 24-20 win over Dudley in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor.
Walt Unks, Journal
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Mount Tabor's DeShawn Watson celebrates the Spartans' 24-20 win over Dudley in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor.
Walt Unks, Journal
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Dudley's Mehki Wall comes to the Mount Tabor to congratulate the Spartans after their 24-20 win over Dudley in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor.
Walt Unks, Journal
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Mount Tabor dance team sings the alma mater after the Spartans' 24-20 win over Dudley in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor.
Walt Unks, Journal
Dudley Mount Tabor football
Mount Tabor players kneel in prayer before taking on Dudley in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor.
Walt Unks, Journal
