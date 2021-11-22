Quick Take: Girls Big Four Tip-off Classic

Grimsley hit nine 3-pointers against Dudley, but many more long-range attempts clanged off the rim or hit nothing but air as the Whirlies settled for those shots on too many possessions. They also failed to convert many of the long rebounds that came their way against the bigger, stronger Panthers.

Three things we learned

1. This is a very different Smith team than we’ve seen in recent years. With the opening-night victory, this Golden Eagles team has already won more games than the previous three combined (0-58). With Azaria Scott as the lone holdover from an 0-11 team, new coach Myke Bolton has rebuilt the roster and has only one senior. Smith looks like it could be a contender in the Mid-State 3-A Conference.

2. Dudley is very young, but should be fine. Coach Frank McNeil had to replace his top six players from last season, including Division I signees Mariah Frazier (HSXtra.com Player of the Year), Quinzia Fulmore and Diamond Monroe. The Panthers have only one senior, but they already share the ball and play hard. They just have to cut down the turnovers to be a Mid-State 3-A contender. “Anayah Underwood and Chelsie Powe have really taken this team under their wings,” McNeil said. “Their leadership is really good. Those two young ladies have really helped me out.”