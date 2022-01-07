Quick Take: Grimsley 77, Southwest Guilford 66

“We dig ourselves a hole, and then we wake up and say, ‘We can play basketball, too,’ ” Vlazny said of what has become a recurring theme. “I honestly feel like we can play with anybody, but we’re too busy digging ourselves a hole and then we expend a lot of energy to come back, and every time we get traction we slip on the same pebble.”

The Cowboys did make a few runs at Grimsley in the second half, forcing turnovers and hitting some 3-point shots, but missing 11 free throws didn’t help their cause.

“My biggest challenge is to get us to come out with more intensity,” Vlazny added. “Our pressure has helped, but not enough. My job as a coach is to analyze the starts of these games and figure out what we need to do differently.”

Three things we learned