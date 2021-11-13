Quick Take: Indian Trail Porter Ridge 41, Grimsley 27

Why the Whirlies lost
Grimsley faltered late in a tight ballgame as its winning streak ended at 21 games, dating to the 2019 NCHSAA Class 4-A West Regional final against East Forsyth.
The spring Class 4-A state champions were unable to stop a dynamic Porter Ridge offense led by senior quarterback Myles Carroll. The Whirlies had a few costly penalties on defense, and senior QB Alonza Barnett could not rally Grimsley late, despite some big plays from senior RB Jeiel Melton.
It was the second time in as many weeks that a Charlotte-area team running a triple-option offense knocked out a higher-seeded team from the Metro 4-A Conference, after Lake Norman held off Northern Guilford 28-21 on Nov. 5. Porter Ridge also upset Reagan on the road on Nov. 5.
Records
Porter Ridge: 8-2.
Grimsley: 11-1.
Scoring summary
Porter Ridge 7 13 7 14 — 41
Grimsley 7 7 7 6 — 27
PR – Danny Kennedy 64 pass from Myles Carroll (Braeden McCallister kick), 1st, 7:21
Gr – Nolan Albright 10 pass from Alonza Barnett (Colin Prago kick), 1st, 6:26
Gr – Jeiel Melton 1 run (Prago kick), 2nd, 10:47
PR – Carrol 6 run (kick failed), 2nd, 6:57
PR – Tristan Titt 14 pass from Carroll (McCallister kick), 2nd 3:42
Gr – Barnett 1 run (Prago kick), 3rd, 8:28 29
PR – Kennedy 29 pass from Carroll (McCallister kick), 3rd, 5:12
Gr – Melton 8 run (kick failed), 4th, 10:42
PR – Carrol 10 run (McCallister kick), 4th, 7:21
PR – Jatavien Taylor 17 run (McCallister kick), 4th, 3:35
