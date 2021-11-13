Quick Take: Indian Trail Porter Ridge 41, Grimsley 27

Why the Whirlies lost

Grimsley faltered late in a tight ballgame as its winning streak ended at 21 games, dating to the 2019 NCHSAA Class 4-A West Regional final against East Forsyth.

The spring Class 4-A state champions were unable to stop a dynamic Porter Ridge offense led by senior quarterback Myles Carroll. The Whirlies had a few costly penalties on defense, and senior QB Alonza Barnett could not rally Grimsley late, despite some big plays from senior RB Jeiel Melton.

It was the second time in as many weeks that a Charlotte-area team running a triple-option offense knocked out a higher-seeded team from the Metro 4-A Conference, after Lake Norman held off Northern Guilford 28-21 on Nov. 5. Porter Ridge also upset Reagan on the road on Nov. 5.

Records

Porter Ridge: 8-2.

Grimsley: 11-1.

Scoring summary

Porter Ridge 7 13 7 14 — 41

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Grimsley 7 7 7 6 — 27