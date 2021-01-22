Quick Take: Mount Tabor 52, Dudley 44

Dudley's inexperience shows in the final four minutes of a 52-44 loss to Mount Tabor.
Where
Chester Bradley Gymnasium, Greensboro
Why the Panthers lost
Dudley cut its deficit to 41-40 with 4:11 to play, but was limited to one 3-pointer and a free throw the rest of the way as the Panthers’ inexperience at most positions was exposed. Mount Tabor senior forward Daniel Fulp scored on two cuts to the basket and a long inbounds pass to help the Spartans pull away.
Dudley’s leading scorer, Ayden Gamble, also struggled offensively for much of the night against a box-and-one defense that Tabor threw at the senior guard. Gamble, who came into the game averaging 26.3 points, was held to six.
“They threw something at us that we hadn’t talked about much or prepared for (the box-and-one),” coach Josh Prince said, “but he’s going to see that times for the rest of the season because of the numbers he’s put up. He has to be able to prepare for that and not get frustrated. He has to trust his teammates.”
What we learned
1. Franklin Stockton kept Dudley in the game. With Ayden Gamble taken out of the offense for much of the game, his fellow senior did what he could to pick up the slack. Stockton finished with 23 points three 3-pointers. “After the Smith game he watched film and saw that he drifted out a few times,” coach Josh Prince said. “He really stepped it up tonight and showed his athleticism, and we’ll get Ayden going again.”
2. The Panthers are going to get better. Dudley may be 1-4 in Prince’s first season as head coach, but their first three losses were by a total of seven points and Friday night’s game was a 1-pointer with four minutes to play. A lineup that is loaded with freshmen, other than Gamble and Stockton, is learning under fire and has stuck together. “We’ve been in these close games because we don’t give up,” Prince said. “The effort is always there.”
What they said
“One thing I like about this group is that they have stayed together. They may get frustrated on the court, but off the court we’re still together and we’ll be all right if we stay like that.” — Josh Prince, Dudley coach
Next up
Mount Tabor: At Smith, Tuesday.
Dudley: At Parkland, Tuesday.
Box score
Mount Tabor ;12 ;12 ;11 ;17 ;— ;52
Dudley ;8 ;11 ;10 ;15 ; — ;44
Mount Tabor (2-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 4-2 overall) — Daniel Fulp 18, Jashawn Torrence 10, James Viola 7, Josiah Banks 5, Finley Simmons 5, Kevonni Campbell 3, Jamarien Peterkin 2, Oshae Fernanders 2.