Quick Take: Mount Tabor 52, Dudley 44

Dudley's inexperience shows in the final four minutes of a 52-44 loss to Mount Tabor.

Where

Chester Bradley Gymnasium, Greensboro

Why the Panthers lost

Dudley cut its deficit to 41-40 with 4:11 to play, but was limited to one 3-pointer and a free throw the rest of the way as the Panthers’ inexperience at most positions was exposed. Mount Tabor senior forward Daniel Fulp scored on two cuts to the basket and a long inbounds pass to help the Spartans pull away.

Dudley’s leading scorer, Ayden Gamble, also struggled offensively for much of the night against a box-and-one defense that Tabor threw at the senior guard. Gamble, who came into the game averaging 26.3 points, was held to six.

“They threw something at us that we hadn’t talked about much or prepared for (the box-and-one),” coach Josh Prince said, “but he’s going to see that times for the rest of the season because of the numbers he’s put up. He has to be able to prepare for that and not get frustrated. He has to trust his teammates.”

What we learned