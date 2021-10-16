Quick Take: No. 1 Grimsley 41, No. 9 Southwest Guilford 23

Why the Whirlies won
Alonza Barnett outdueled Joey McGinnis in a high-scoring first half. McGinnis had some exceptional throws, including a successful Hail Mary at the end of the first half. Barnett, who has seemed invincible at times this season for Grimsley, threw for three touchdowns and ran one into the end zone, all before the intermission.
What was a shootout turned into a battle of the trenches well into the fourth quarter as the Cowboys trailed by just 12 points. With Southwest barely clinging to a chance at a state playoff berth, the Cowboys' defense popped the ball loose on fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line. However, on the following play, the spring NCHSAA Class 4-A champs’ safety, Antione Shaw, picked off a pass by McGinnis and took it to the house to seal the win with five minutes remaining.
Records
Grimsley: 5-0 Metro 4-A, 8-0 overall.
Southwest Guilford: 1-4 Metro 4-A, 3-5 overall.
Up next
Grimsley: No. 6 Page, Oct. 22.
Southwest Guilford: At Ragsdale, Oct. 22.
Scoring summary
Grimsley 14 21 0 6 — 41
Southwest Guilford 7 16 0 0 — 23
Gr – Tyson Resper 10 pass from Alonza Barnett (Colin Prago kick), 1st, 9:16
Gr - Terrell Anderson 48 pass from Barnett (Prago kick), 1st, 1:20
SW - Corbin Wilson 36 pass from Joey McGinnis (Dawson Louya kick), 1st, 0:00
Gr - Nolan Albright 6 pass from Barnett (Prago kick), 2nd, 11:01
Gr - Jeiel Melton 18 run (Prago kick), 2nd, 9:47
SW - Lawrence Higgs 2 run (Wilson run), 2nd, 4:30
Gr - Barnett 4 run (Prago kick), 2nd, 0:50
SW - Zavion Bass 36 pass from McGinnis (McGinnis pass), 2nd, 0:00
Gr - Antione Shaw 22 interception return (kick failed), 4th, 5:18
