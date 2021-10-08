Quick Take: No. 6 Page 42, Western Guilford 0

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was kind of over my head,” the freshman said. “I kind of had to spin around and catch it.”

He was in the end zone with the ball when the play ended for his first touchdown on defense this season. It was his fifth pickoff, though Blackwell seemed nearly as proud of his first sack of the season.

In the third quarter, teammate Marques Lewis made a leaping interception on a pass that appeared to be sailing far over his head. Austin Goodman snagged the final interception for Page.

3. Hornets can show spunk. Western Guilford stopped Page on four straight plays inside the 5-yard line in the second quarter. It was the kind of effort that Hornets coach Brian Terwilliger hoped would shift the momentum. But the offensive woes won’t go away. The Hornets have scored a total of six points in their last four games.

“Our defense has played well and we just haven’t given them any help offensively,” Terwillinger said.

What they’re saying