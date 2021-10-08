 Skip to main content
Quick Take: No. 6 Southeast Guilford 28, No. 9 Southwest Guilford 7
Quick Take: No. 6 Southeast Guilford 28, No. 9 Southwest Guilford 7

Cowboys Athletic Stadium, High Point

Why the Falcons won

Senior Jordan Farmer started his big night in style with a 76-yard return of the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Farmer also had an unbelievable one-handed reception, and he hauled in an interception on the defensive end. Falcons RB Elijah Davis carried the load on the ground, and Alex McCalop had two touchdowns as the goal-line back.

Stars

Southeast Guilford

Elijah Davis: 21 carries, 117 yards.

Jordan Farmer: 6 receptions, 77 yards, kickoff-return TD, INT.

Records

Southeast Guilford: 2-2 Metro 4-A, 4-3 overall.

Southwest Guilford: 1-3, 3-4.

Up next

Southeast Guilford: Western Guilford, Oct. 15.

Southwest Guilford: No. 1 Grimsley, Oct. 15.

Scoring summary

Southeast Guilford                 14  0  7  7  —  28

Southwest Guilford                  0  0  0  7  —    7

SE – Jordan Farmer 76 kickoff return (Aiden Bonde kick), 1st, 11:42

SE – Alex McCalop 3 run (Bonde kick), 1st, 3:15

SE – McCalop 1 run (Bonde kick), 3rd, 1:53

SW –  Corbin Wilson 31 pass from Joey McGinnis IV (Louya Dawson kick), 4th, 11:44

SE – Cameron William 7 pass from Bryson Serrano (Bonde kick), 4th, 4:44

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

