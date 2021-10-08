Quick Take: No. 6 Southeast Guilford 28, No. 9 Southwest Guilford 7

Site
Cowboys Athletic Stadium, High Point
Why the Falcons won
Senior Jordan Farmer started his big night in style with a 76-yard return of the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Farmer also had an unbelievable one-handed reception, and he hauled in an interception on the defensive end. Falcons RB Elijah Davis carried the load on the ground, and Alex McCalop had two touchdowns as the goal-line back.
Stars
Southeast Guilford
Elijah Davis: 21 carries, 117 yards.
Jordan Farmer: 6 receptions, 77 yards, kickoff-return TD, INT.
Records
Southeast Guilford: 2-2 Metro 4-A, 4-3 overall.
Southwest Guilford: 1-3, 3-4.
Up next
Southeast Guilford: Western Guilford, Oct. 15.
Southwest Guilford: No. 1 Grimsley, Oct. 15.
Scoring summary
Southeast Guilford 14 0 7 7 — 28
Southwest Guilford 0 0 0 7 — 7
SE – Jordan Farmer 76 kickoff return (Aiden Bonde kick), 1st, 11:42
SE – Alex McCalop 3 run (Bonde kick), 1st, 3:15
SE – McCalop 1 run (Bonde kick), 3rd, 1:53
SW – Corbin Wilson 31 pass from Joey McGinnis IV (Louya Dawson kick), 4th, 11:44
SE – Cameron William 7 pass from Bryson Serrano (Bonde kick), 4th, 4:44
