Quick Take: Page 53, Glenn 42

Another key for Page was its man-to-man defense. Senior wing Darryl Phifer in particular made life difficult for Glenn’s Zion Dixon in the second half. Dixon finished with 17 points, but Phifer repeatedly forced him to attack with his weaker left hand and took the Bobcats out of their offense for stretches.

Why Glenn lost

Three things we learned

1. It’s about adjustments. Leading 23-21 at halftime, Page switched from man-to-man defense to a 1-3-1 zone to start the third quarter, and Zion Dixon and C.J. Vaughn hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Glenn a 27-23 lead. Lesson learned. “I was a little bit upset with myself for coming out and jumping into that 1-3-1,” Fancourt said. “Our defense was fine. We held them to 21 points in the first half. We went to it thinking that could spur a little bit of transition offense or something, but they have three guards who are smart and opportunistic and we gave them too much space and weren’t flying around like we needed to be.”