Quick Take: West Charlotte 81, Smith 66

West Charlotte adjusted, though and coach Jacoby Davis’ Lions went on a 9-0 regain control of the game.

“Coach Partee does a good job with his group, and we expected to see that from the first time,” Davis said of the zone. “I reminded our kids that the first game was going back and forth until about four minutes to go in the fourth quarter.”

Smith cut the deficit to 10 early in the fourth quarter, but missed six of seven free throws in the final five minutes while West Charlotte went 6-for-7.

“Those are the things,” Partee said. “If you want to be a championship team you have to make free throws and not turn the ball over.”

Three things we learned

1. Richard Goods was very good. Smith’s 6-7 sophomore forward scored 24 points and was dominant at times inside against the smaller Lions. “He could’ve had 40, but we couldn’t get the ball across half-court without turning it over,” Partee said. “We didn’t do a good job of getting him the ball.”