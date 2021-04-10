Quick Take: Western Alamance 40, Northern Guilford 34 (OT)

Three things we learned

2. Western Alamance is a running team, and the Warriors shouldn’t forget it. The visitors were held to 26 yards on 15 rushes in the first half, but came out in the third quarter and drove 57 yards in 13 plays to tie the score at 20, with nine of those plays on the ground. Northern only ran two plays in the third quarter and the Nighthawks’ defense looked tired at times in the fourth quarter. “We thought we had to establish the run more,” Western Alamance coach Jeff Snuffer said. “We were throwing the ball and we had some things we could do there, but we’re a strong running team and Tyrone is a senior and lives for moments like this to thrive in. It all starts with the guys up front.”