Quick Take: Western Alamance 40, Northern Guilford 34 (OT)

Johnny Roscoe Stadium, Greensboro
Why the Nighthawks lost
Northern Guilford only lost because someone had to lose. Nighthawks quarterback Will Lenard threw a pick-six on the third play from scrimmage, but they never lost their composure and traded big plays with Western Alamance all night. But their inability to close out the game haunted them, just as it did in a 28-24 loss at Eastern Alamance on March 12. Northern led that game 24-6 in the first half, and that loss ultimately may have cost them a playoff berth.
Stars
Western Alamance — RB Tyrone Slade 21 carries, 121 yards, 3 rushing TDs, receiving TD; QB Kendall McKoy 15-of-32 passing, 226 yards, 2 TD passes, 2-point conversion pass; WR Jordan Dumornay 3 catches, 84 yards, TD, 2-point conversion catch; LB Justin Kerr INT return TD.
Northern Guilford — QB Will Lenard 21-of-37 passing, 212 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs; WR Terrell Timmons 9 catches, 110 yards, 2 TDs; RB-KR Jordan McInnis TD run, kickoff-return TD.
The big play
Northern Guilford had the ball first in overtime, but was called for holding on the first play. The penalty backed the Nighthawks up to the 20 and all but doomed their possession. A 3-yard run by QB Will Lenard and pair of incomplete passes led to a 34-yard field-goal try by Slater Ward, but his kick was short and wide right. Western scored on the third play of its possession in the extra period.
Three things we learned
1. Northern Guilford missed some opportunities. A couple of dropped passes in the end zone and a missed extra-point kick came back to haunt the Nighthawks. “We left a lot of points on the board in the first half,” coach Erik Westberg said. “I wish we could’ve capitalized there.”
2. Western Alamance is a running team, and the Warriors shouldn’t forget it. The visitors were held to 26 yards on 15 rushes in the first half, but came out in the third quarter and drove 57 yards in 13 plays to tie the score at 20, with nine of those plays on the ground. Northern only ran two plays in the third quarter and the Nighthawks’ defense looked tired at times in the fourth quarter. “We thought we had to establish the run more,” Western Alamance coach Jeff Snuffer said. “We were throwing the ball and we had some things we could do there, but we’re a strong running team and Tyrone is a senior and lives for moments like this to thrive in. It all starts with the guys up front.”
3. Terrell Timmons and Jordan McInnis are playmakers for Northern. The juniors will be weapons for whoever succeeds Will Lenard as the Nighthawks’ quarterback next season. Timmons, a lanky receiver, caught two touchdown passes, and McInnis, a threat as a receiver and a runner out of the backfield, had a long touchdown run, a kickoff-return TD and another long kickoff return.
What they said
“A lot of respect to them, but I’m just so proud of our guys because they kept fighting, kept battling. That’s what we teach them and that’s what they did.” – Jeff Snuffer, Western Alamance coach
“Our message all week was to just do your job and put yourself in position to win the football game. We put ourselves in position to win that game. We just didn’t have some things go our way at the end.” – Erik Westberg, Northern Guilford coach
Records
Western Alamance: 7-0 Mid-State 3-A and overall.
Northern Guilford: 5-2, 5-2.
Up next
Western Alamance: TBD in NCHSAA playoffs.
