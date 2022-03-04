Rachel Clark won't return as Southeast Guilford girls basketball coach

GREENSBORO — After an unprecedented run of success at Southeast Guilford, Rachel Clark has stepped down as the Falcons’ girls basketball coach.
Clark guided Southeast to the NCHSAA Class 3-A title in 2019 and her Falcons shared it with Fayetteville E.E. Smith in 2020 when the championship game was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Clark’s eight seasons as Southeast’s head coach the Falcons went 151-54 overall and 67-19 in conference play, making the playoffs each season. They won this season’s HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational for the first time and finished 13-11 overall and 6-8 in the Metro 4-A Conference.
“Things with public high school basketball have changed and changed in a way that I’m not necessarily in agreement with,” Clark said Friday, “and that pushed me to want to spend more time with my family.”
Clark told Principal Dr. Mark Seagraves and athletics director Shawyn Newton on Feb. 25 that she had decided to give up coaching, but they asked her to think about it through the weekend. She turned in her resignation letter Tuesday and told her players in a group chat because she didn’t want to them to hear it from someone else.
Clark will remain a special education/occupational course of study (OCS) teacher at Southeast. The school has begun a search for her replacement.
The changes Clark has seen in the game at the high school level were brought home to her on the night of the Falcons’ last home game of the season.
“That was the straw that broke the camel’s back, so to speak, when we had Senior Night and I look up in the first row and it’s filled with seniors who should have been walking with us instead of cheering for us” because they had transferred to other schools, she said. “It hit home.”
Clark also cited the long hours and weekends required of the job, adding: “I was having to go on our off days to the middle school to try to make sure I can keep those girls here. We’re having to recruit our own middle school players. I can’t commit to that.”
Clark’s commitment to the Southeast program built it into one of the state’s strongest during her tenure. “Anybody would be lucky to come along and inherit this,” she said.
While she decided it was time to step aside, Clark said she will miss the times she and her coaching staff “sit around the table every day and recount things that we remember about particular games. It becomes part of your life and the players become part of your family. … It’s knowing that those girls know that I’m there and I depend on them as much as they depend on me, they just don’t realize it.”
She said they can depend on her to stay involved in basketball, even if it’s not as the Falcons’ head coach.
“At first I thought, how am I going to do this?” Clark said. “I’m going to miss basketball, but I’ll still be able to interact with the kids. I’ll help out with camps and summer leagues and things like that, and hopefully another opportunity will come along that works with where I am in my life.”
