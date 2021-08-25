Ragsdale-Glenn football game canceled; Reynolds-Southwest Guilford postponed

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The problem is that Western Guilford and Ragsdale are now conference rivals in the Metro 4-A and already have a league game scheduled to end the regular season Oct. 29. They could play twice, as Glenn and East Forsyth did during the spring season, and only count the second game in the conference standings, but that would be a last resort.

Debbie Jones, Ragsdale’s athletics director, said the Tigers will keep Sept. 10 open for now, knowing that more games are likely to be canceled and potential opponents should become available.

“You never know what the future holds, but you want to leave a date open just in case,” Jones said, adding that she was confident Ragsdale will be able to play at home Sept. 3 against Oak Grove, because "Thursday will be our last day of quarantine.”

Other varsity high school football teams in the region that won’t be playing Friday night because of positive COVID-19 tests are Cummings and Western Alamance. Cummings does not play any teams in Forsyth, Guilford or Rockingham counties this season, but Western Alamance is coming off a 35-14 loss at Reidsville on Aug. 20. It is not known if there are any concerns about contact tracing within the Reidsville program.

Every high school sports schedule is subject to change during the pandemic.