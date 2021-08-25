Ragsdale-Glenn football game canceled; Reynolds-Southwest Guilford postponed

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc with the high school football schedule. After four varsity games in the Triad were postponed because of positive tests for the coronavirus last week, at least two games are already off Friday night’s schedule.
Glenn announced on social media Tuesday night that it will not play Ragsdale in Kernersville on Friday as scheduled. Instead, the Bobcats will go to Lee County in Sanford for a 7:30 p.m. game. Glenn’s junior varsity will play Southwest Guilford.
Around noon Wednesday, Southwest Guilford athletics director Brindon Christman announced in an email that the Cowboys’ home game Friday night against Reynolds had been postponed to Thursday, Sept. 9, because of positive COVID-19 tests and quarantining within the Demons’ program.
The Ragsdale-Glenn varsity game was canceled and will not be made up because Glenn has already filled the open date on its schedule, Sept. 10. The Bobcats’ opener against Terry Sanford on Aug. 20 was postponed to that date because of positive COVID-19 tests in the Fayetteville high school’s football program.
Ragsdale now must find an opponent for Sept. 10 or play a nine-game schedule. One potential opponent in Guilford County would be Western Guilford, which was unable to play at Morehead on Aug. 20 because of positive tests in the Hornets’ program. Morehead canceled the game and played Southern Alamance on Aug. 20 instead because it did not have a common week off with Western Guilford.
The problem is that Western Guilford and Ragsdale are now conference rivals in the Metro 4-A and already have a league game scheduled to end the regular season Oct. 29. They could play twice, as Glenn and East Forsyth did during the spring season, and only count the second game in the conference standings, but that would be a last resort.
Debbie Jones, Ragsdale’s athletics director, said the Tigers will keep Sept. 10 open for now, knowing that more games are likely to be canceled and potential opponents should become available.
“You never know what the future holds, but you want to leave a date open just in case,” Jones said, adding that she was confident Ragsdale will be able to play at home Sept. 3 against Oak Grove, because "Thursday will be our last day of quarantine.”
Other varsity high school football teams in the region that won’t be playing Friday night because of positive COVID-19 tests are Cummings and Western Alamance. Cummings does not play any teams in Forsyth, Guilford or Rockingham counties this season, but Western Alamance is coming off a 35-14 loss at Reidsville on Aug. 20. It is not known if there are any concerns about contact tracing within the Reidsville program.
Every high school sports schedule is subject to change during the pandemic.
“In the spring we … had a couple of games canceled because of COVID issues in volleyball with opponents, but no other sports,” Ragsdale’s Jones said. “It’s just amazing that the numbers are so high right now. I applaud Guilford County for being proactive and asking kids to get tested before they show symptoms. … We’re not forcing you to get a shot. We’re trying to take care of you and keep sports moving forward and being proactive.”