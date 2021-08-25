Ragsdale-Glenn football game canceled; Reynolds-Southwest Guilford postponed

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc with the high school football schedule. After four varsity games in the Triad were postponed because of positive tests for the coronavirus last week, at least two games are already off Friday night’s schedule.
Glenn announced on social media Tuesday night that it will not play Ragsdale in Kernersville on Friday as scheduled. Instead, the Bobcats will go to Lee County in Sanford for a 7:30 p.m. game. Glenn also said it was looking for a junior varsity opponent to replace Ragsdale.
The social media posts did not say why Glenn was not playing Ragsdale, and Guilford County Schools officials did not respond to emails asking if there were COVID-19 issues in the Tigers’ program. But positive tests or contact tracing would seem to be the most likely reasons the game will not be played.
Around noon Wednesday, Southwest Guilford athletics director Brindon Christman announced in an email that the Cowboys’ home game Friday night against Reynolds had been postponed to Thursday, Sept. 9, because of positive COVID-19 tests and quarantining within the Demons’ program.
The Ragsdale-Glenn varsity game was canceled and will not be made up because Glenn has already filled the open date on its schedule, Sept. 10. The Bobcats’ opener against Terry Sanford on Aug. 20 was postponed to that date because of positive COVID-19 tests in the Fayetteville high school’s football program.
Ragsdale now must find an opponent for Sept. 10 or play a nine-game schedule. One potential opponent in Guilford County would be Western Guilford, which was unable to play at Morehead on Aug. 20 because of positive tests in the Hornets’ program. Morehead canceled the game and played Southern Alamance on Aug. 20 instead because it did not have a common week off with Western Guilford.
The problem is that Western Guilford and Ragsdale are now conference rivals in the Metro 4-A and already have a league game scheduled to end the regular season Oct. 29. They could play twice, as Glenn and East Forsyth did during the spring season, and only count the second game in the conference standings, but that would be a last resort.
Other varsity high school football teams in the region that won’t be playing Friday night because of positive COVID-19 tests are Cummings and Western Alamance. Cummings does not play any teams in Forsyth, Guilford or Rockingham counties this season, but Western Alamance is coming off a 35-14 loss at Reidsville on Aug. 20. It is not known if there are any concerns about contact tracing within the Reidsville program.
Will be updated.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.