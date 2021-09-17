Reidsville-Andrews football game won't be played tonight because of COVID-19 issues

The football game between Reidsville and Andrews scheduled for Friday night at High Point's Simeon Stadium has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues in both programs.

The game was to be the Mid-State 2-A Conference opener for Reidsville, 3-0 and ranked No. 2 in the HSXtra.com Top 10 poll, and Andrews (1-2).

No makeup date was announced for the game, but conference commissioner Jerry Talley wrote in an email this week: "Our policy is if a school misses one game, they try to reschedule the game as soon as they come out of quarantine. If they miss more than one game, each school is to reschedule games in the order that they missed them. If a game cannot be made up, the final standings will be based on the percentage for games played."

Reidsville is scheduled to play a home Mid-State 2-A game against North Forsyth on Sept. 24, while Andrews is scheduled to travel to McMichael for a conference game. Andrews has an open date Oct. 22, but Reidsville does not have another open date on its schedule. The Rams moved their non-conference game at Eastern Alamance from its original date of Sept. 10 to Oct. 8 to accommodate another postponement earlier in the season.

