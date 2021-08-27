Reidsville runs away from Page in second half

The Pirates showed their potential in the first half, running the ball effectively with the bruising duo of senior Trevon Hester (63 yards) and junior P.J. Thompson (67 yards). Each scored a touchdown and helped Page keep the ball away from the Rams' playmakers during a first half in which the Pirates actually led 13-7 after Thompson's 1-yard TD run with 6:57 left in the second quarter. But H-back Alex Jones was hurt on the play, Page failed on a two-point conversion try and Reidsville scored the last 14 points of the half.

"We felt confident that we’d be able to run at them and wear them down," said Pirates assistant coach Tim Bagamary, who was filling in with head coach Doug Robertson sidelined in COVID-19 protocols. "Our defense has been really big. The (unsuccessful) two-point play, Alex Jones going down, we relaxed and took a little step back. … We weren’t quite able to get back the high intensity we started with."

In the second half, Reidsville held Hester and Thompson to a combined 12 yards, and as Page fell further behind, the Pirates had to abandon their ground game.

“We just started tackling” Hester, Teague said. “We were hitting him, but we weren’t tackling him. … It took us a little while to realize that he is a horse and you have to wrap him up and bring him down.”