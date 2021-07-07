Reidsville's Breon Pass named NCHSAA's male athlete of the year

Reidsville's Breon Pass has capped an historic career at Reidsville with the N.C. High School Athletic Association's Pat Best Memorial Trophy as male athlete of the year for 2020-21.

Pass not only was a two-time HSXtra.com All-Area boys basketball player of the year for public schools, he was a three-time All-Area football player who helped the Rams win three straight NCHSAA Class 2-A championships. After graduating from Reidsville in May, Pass enrolled at N.C. State, where he will play basketball for the Wolfpack on a scholarship.

In football, Pass was named Most Outstanding Offensive Player in this year's Class 2-A championship game after catching five passes for 88 yards and scoring two touchdowns in the Rams' 35-6 victory over Burnsville Mountain Heritage.

In basketball, he led Reidsville to a 26-3 record by averaging 32.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game as the Rams reached the third round of the playoffs.

Pass will complete his high school basketball career by playing for the West squad in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star game July 19 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

