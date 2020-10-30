Robert Innella named boys lacrosse coach at Ragsdale

JAMESTOWN — Former Northwest Guilford goalie and assistant coach Robert Innella has been named head boys lacrosse coach at Ragsdale.
"Throughout the interview process, Coach Innella demonstrated a true passion for student-athletes and a vision that aligns with the goals we have established for our athletic program," Debbie Jones, Ragsdale's athletics director, said in a news release.
The Tigers went 2-2 during the abbreviated 2020 season under coach Tyler Haines.
