 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert Innella named boys lacrosse coach at Ragsdale
0 comments

Robert Innella named boys lacrosse coach at Ragsdale

{{featured_button_text}}
Ragsdale athletics logo

JAMESTOWN — Former Northwest Guilford goalie and assistant coach Robert Innella has been named head boys lacrosse coach at Ragsdale.

"Throughout the interview process, Coach Innella demonstrated a true passion for student-athletes and a vision that aligns with the goals we have established for our athletic program," Debbie Jones, Ragsdale's athletics director, said in a news release.

The Tigers went 2-2 during the abbreviated 2020 season under coach Tyler Haines.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

0 comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News