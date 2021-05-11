 Skip to main content
Rockingham County finished third at NCHSAA Class 3-A girls golf championships
Rockingham County finished third Tuesday at the NCHSAA Class 3-A girls golf championships.

The Cougars, who won 3-A state titles from 2015 through 2018, finished with a three-player total of 74-over-par 290 on the Beacon Ridge Golf and Country Club course in West End. Morganton Freedom won the team championship with a 263 total.

The scorers for Rockingham County were Elli Flinchum (7th, 85), Olivia Petersen (T-24th, 95) and Meredith Pegram (40th, 109).

Eastern Guilford's Madison Cook tied for 29th with a 97.

The championships were shortened from two rounds to one this year because of COVID-19 protocols.

In Class 4-A at Pinehurst No. 1, Page's Harper Shepherd tied for 18th with a 6-over 76 and High Point Central's Emma Niebauer tied for 28th with a score of 80.

 In Class 1-A/2-A at Pinehurst No. 8, Laney Wessels of Bishop McGuinness tied for sixth with an 8-over 80.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

