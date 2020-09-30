Sandy McNairy let his coaching speak for itself

GREENSBORO — Wyatt "Sandy" McNairy wasn't the most vocal coach, but that didn’t make him any less successful.

The former Page swimming coach left a legacy of success at multiple schools when he died Sunday at age 76 after a long fight with cancer.

“Sandy was not a guy of many words,” said former Page athletics director Rusty Lee. “The kids loved him, but he wasn’t a big rah-rah guy.”

McNairy guided the Pirates to their only NCHSAA swimming championship when they captured the Class 4-A boys title in 1993, and for most of his coaching career at the school he “was a one-man show,” Lee said.

“He had some great swimmers” during his time at Page, added Lee, who retired in October 2018. “That year he had a well-rounded team. It wasn’t like they dominated the meet with two or three kids. He had a bunch of kids that were just really good.”

That was a big part of McNairy’s formula for success. Lee said the coach involved a lot of swimmers in the team and also built bridges to the swimming community beyond the high school competition, particularly with the Greensboro Community Swim Association.