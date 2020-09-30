Sandy McNairy let his coaching speak for itself

GREENSBORO — Wyatt "Sandy" McNairy wasn't the most vocal coach, but that didn’t make him any less successful.
The former Page swimming coach left a legacy of success at multiple schools when he died Sunday at age 76 after a long fight with cancer.
“Sandy was not a guy of many words,” said former Page athletics director Rusty Lee. “The kids loved him, but he wasn’t a big rah-rah guy.”
McNairy guided the Pirates to their only NCHSAA swimming championship when they captured the Class 4-A boys title in 1993, and for most of his coaching career at the school he “was a one-man show,” Lee said.
“He had some great swimmers” during his time at Page, added Lee, who retired in October 2018. “That year he had a well-rounded team. It wasn’t like they dominated the meet with two or three kids. He had a bunch of kids that were just really good.”
That was a big part of McNairy’s formula for success. Lee said the coach involved a lot of swimmers in the team and also built bridges to the swimming community beyond the high school competition, particularly with the Greensboro Community Swim Association.
“He was a part of the swimming community in all aspects,” Lee said, noting that the Page and University of North Carolina graduate “was an avid swimmer himself” and volunteered as an instructor in the Learn to Swim program at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Lee met McNairy when both taught at Northeast Guilford in 1985, and McNairy was the Pirates’ coach when Lee took over as AD in 1991. McNairy also taught at Southeast Guilford High School and Allen and Mendenhall middle schools.
After retiring from teaching, McNairy helped his daughter-in-law, Meg, and son, Ashley, coach the swim team at Caldwell Academy, and the Eagles won three NCISAA state championships in their classification. He was an “awesome guy,” said Caldwell athletics director Dan Bozarth.
McNairy also coached at Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point.
“He made a huge impact on a lot of kids,” Lee said.
