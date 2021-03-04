Scouting high school football: Week 2

A preview of the top high school football games in the area Friday night:
Kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted
GRIMSLEY (1-0) at EAST FORSYTH (0-1)
The essentials: These two teams met twice last season, with East Forsyth winning 21-20 in the regular season and in the NCHSAA Class 4-A West Regional final on its way to a second straight state title. Significant talent is gone from both of those squads, but Grimsley's defense is mostly intact, led by five-star junior DT Travis Shaw, and it showed in a 27-0 win at Concord Cox Mill. East Forsyth committed five turnovers in an 18-0 loss at Glenn and will need to fix some issues on offense to avoid the Eagles' first 0-2 start since 2006.
REIDSVILLE (0-0) at EAST SURRY (1-0)
The essentials: Last year's 55-49 East Surry win at Reidsville might have been the game of the year in North Carolina, and both teams went on from that wild night to win state championships. East Surry lost many of the stars from that squad, but still has plenty of talent starting with junior TE-LB Benji Gosnell, who is already committed to Ohio State. Reidsville features Wofford-bound QB Kyle Pinnix, WR-DB and N.C. State basketball signee Breon Pass and DL Ki Rankin, but had to rebuild its offensive line and saw its opener at Thomasville canceled. This one won't be 55-49, but it still should be entertaining.
SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (1-0) at DUDLEY (1-0)
The essentials: Both teams' openers went about as expected, with Southeast Guilford running the ball behind senior Jalen Fairley (118 yards, 2 TDs) and playing stingy defense in a 27-0 win at Asheboro and Dudley dominating the line of scrimmage all night in a 32-6 victory over Page. The wild card in this one might be Dudley's passing game with junior Jahmier Slade at the controls. TE Johncarlos Miller was a huge threat figuratively (7 catches, 89 yards) and literally (6-feet-4, 230 pounds) against the Pirates, and his ability to make opponents defend the middle of the field opens things up deep down the sidelines for junior WR Mekhi Wall and can take away run support against RB Milan Summers (122 yards, 3 TDs).
OTHER GAMES
Andrews (1-0) at High Point Central (0-1)
Bishop McGuinness (0-1) at Community School of Davidson (0-1)
Cummings (0-1) at Smith (0-1)
Glenn (1-0) at Parkland (0-1)
Morehead (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 0-1 overall) at Western Alamance (1-0, 1-0)
Northeast Guilford (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 0-1 overall) at Northern Guilford (1-0, 1-0)
Northwest Guilford (1-0) at Western Guilford (0-1)
Page (0-1) at West Forsyth (1-0)
Rockingham County (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 0-1 overall) at McMichael (0-1, 0-1)
Southwest Guilford (1-0) at Ragsdale (0-1)
Williams (0-1, 0-1) at Southern Guilford (0-0, 1-0)
POSTPONED
Southwestern Randolph at Eastern Guilford, no makeup date (COVID-19 pause at Southwestern Randolph)
