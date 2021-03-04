Scouting high school football: Week 2

GRIMSLEY (1-0) at EAST FORSYTH (0-1)

The essentials: These two teams met twice last season, with East Forsyth winning 21-20 in the regular season and in the NCHSAA Class 4-A West Regional final on its way to a second straight state title. Significant talent is gone from both of those squads, but Grimsley's defense is mostly intact, led by five-star junior DT Travis Shaw, and it showed in a 27-0 win at Concord Cox Mill. East Forsyth committed five turnovers in an 18-0 loss at Glenn and will need to fix some issues on offense to avoid the Eagles' first 0-2 start since 2006.

REIDSVILLE (0-0) at EAST SURRY (1-0)

The essentials: Last year's 55-49 East Surry win at Reidsville might have been the game of the year in North Carolina, and both teams went on from that wild night to win state championships. East Surry lost many of the stars from that squad, but still has plenty of talent starting with junior TE-LB Benji Gosnell, who is already committed to Ohio State. Reidsville features Wofford-bound QB Kyle Pinnix, WR-DB and N.C. State basketball signee Breon Pass and DL Ki Rankin, but had to rebuild its offensive line and saw its opener at Thomasville canceled. This one won't be 55-49, but it still should be entertaining.