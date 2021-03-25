 Skip to main content
Scouting high school football: Week 5
HSExtra-football.jpg

Kickoffs 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

RAGSDALE (1-0 Metro 4-A, 2-2) at NORTHWEST GUILFORD (1-1, 3-1)

The essentials: Only one team in the five-school Metro 4-A is guaranteed a playoff berth, and that team is probably going to be Grimsley. The only team with a chance to stop the Whirlies is Ragsdale, and the Tigers must win this game to have any shot at the title. Northwest Guilford is coming off a 48-12 loss at Grimsley and features RB Carson Cassety and QB Micah Salmon. Ragsdale's losses were by a combined 84-14 to Davie County and Reidsville, two of the better teams in the Triad. 

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY (2-1 Mid-State 3-A, 2-1) at NORTHERN GUILFORD (2-1, 2-1)

The essentials: Both of these teams have wins over McMichael and Northeast Guilford, but the difference is their losses. Rockingham County was pushed around by Western Alamance, 45-14, while Northern Guilford squandered an 18-0 lead in a 28-24 loss at Mid-State 3-A co-leader Eastern Alamance. One of these teams will still be in the race for a playoff spot after this game but would still need to win out and get some help to win the conference. A Northern passing attack led by senior QB Will Lenard (55-of-90, 652 yards, 10 TDs, 0 INTs) should give the Nighthawks the upper hand.

SOUTHERN GUILFORD (2-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 3-0) at SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (3-0, 3-1), streaming at GreensboroSports.com

The essentials: A week after Southeast Guilford knocked Eastern Guilford from the ranks of the unbeaten in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference the Falcons have a chance to do the same to Southern Guilford. The Storm goes in with a 3-0 record, but those three wins have come against teams that are a combined 0-10. The challenge for Southern will be stopping a Southeast ground game led by seniors Jalen Fairley (668 yards, 8 TDs) and Deron McQuitty (127 yards, 3 TDs). The Storm features RBs Taylor Alston (192 yards, 3 TDs) and Rydell Herbin (170 yards, TD) and the Ferrere brothers, junior Jamier and senior Jalen, up front.

THURSDAY'S GAME

Providence Grove (2-2 PAC 7 2-A, 2-2) at Andrews (1-2, 1-3)

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Bishop McGuinness (1-1 Northwest 1-A, 1-3) at South Stokes (0-2, 2-2)

Davie County (2-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 4-0) at Glenn (0-1, 2-1)

Dudley (1-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 3-1) at Parkland (0-1, 0-3)

Mount Tabor (2-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 4-0) at Smith (0-2, 0-4)

Northeast Guilford (0-4 Mid-State 3-A, 0-4) at Western Alamance (4-0, 4-0)

Page (0-2 Metro 4-A, 0-4) at High Point Central (0-1, 1-3)

Reagan (1-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-2) at East Forsyth (1-0, 1-2)

Reidsville (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-0) at Graham (1-1, 1-3)

Southwest Guilford (2-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 3-1) at Western Guilford (0-1, 0-3)

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Eastern Guilford (2-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 2-1) at Southern Alamance (1-1, 2-1), 1

McMichael (1-3 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3) at Person (1-2, 1-2), 6

OFF

Grimsley (2-0 Metro 4-A, 4-0)

CANCELED

Morehead (0-4 Mid-State 3-A, 0-4) at Eastern Alamance (3-0, 3-0), declared no contest because of COVID-19 issues in Eastern Alamance's program

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

