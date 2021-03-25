Scouting high school football: Week 5

Kickoffs 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

RAGSDALE (1-0 Metro 4-A, 2-2) at NORTHWEST GUILFORD (1-1, 3-1)

The essentials: Only one team in the five-school Metro 4-A is guaranteed a playoff berth, and that team is probably going to be Grimsley. The only team with a chance to stop the Whirlies is Ragsdale, and the Tigers must win this game to have any shot at the title. Northwest Guilford is coming off a 48-12 loss at Grimsley and features RB Carson Cassety and QB Micah Salmon. Ragsdale's losses were by a combined 84-14 to Davie County and Reidsville, two of the better teams in the Triad.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY (2-1 Mid-State 3-A, 2-1) at NORTHERN GUILFORD (2-1, 2-1)

The essentials: Both of these teams have wins over McMichael and Northeast Guilford, but the difference is their losses. Rockingham County was pushed around by Western Alamance, 45-14, while Northern Guilford squandered an 18-0 lead in a 28-24 loss at Mid-State 3-A co-leader Eastern Alamance. One of these teams will still be in the race for a playoff spot after this game but would still need to win out and get some help to win the conference. A Northern passing attack led by senior QB Will Lenard (55-of-90, 652 yards, 10 TDs, 0 INTs) should give the Nighthawks the upper hand.