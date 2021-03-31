Scouting high school football: Week 6

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted.

Thursday: GRIMSLEY (2-0 Metro 4-A, 4-0) at RAGSDALE (1-1, 2-3)

The essentials: Grimsley has outscored its opponents 151-25 this season and appears to be rolling toward a Metro 4-A conference championship and a deep playoff run. Ragsdale is the only team remaining on the regular-season schedule with the potential to throw a wrench into those plans. (Grimsley finishes at home against winless Page.) Coach Johnny Boykin's Tigers always play sound, fundamental football, but they've been dominated by Davie County, Reidsville and Northwest Guilford, so beating Grimsley might be too big an ask.

The essentials: With only the conference champion qualifying for the playoffs automatically from the Piedmont Triad 3-A, this game could determine the postseason fate of both teams. Southwest Guilford's opponents are a combined 6-22, so a trip to Dudley will be by far the Cowboys' toughest test to date, and they finish at unbeaten Mount Tabor. Lose both games and even a wild-card playoff berth seems unlikely. Dudley has already lost to Tabor, but would be in better shape for the playoffs with a victory heading into its regular-season finale against winless Western Guilford.