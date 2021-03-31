 Skip to main content
Scouting high school football: Week 6
HSExtra-football.jpg

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted.

Thursday: GRIMSLEY (2-0 Metro 4-A, 4-0) at RAGSDALE (1-1, 2-3)

The essentials: Grimsley has outscored its opponents 151-25 this season and appears to be rolling toward a Metro 4-A conference championship and a deep playoff run. Ragsdale is the only team remaining on the regular-season schedule with the potential to throw a wrench into those plans. (Grimsley finishes at home against winless Page.) Coach Johnny Boykin's Tigers always play sound, fundamental football, but they've been dominated by Davie County, Reidsville and Northwest Guilford, so beating Grimsley might be too big an ask. 

Friday: SOUTHWEST GUILFORD (3-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 4-1) at DUDLEY (2-1, 4-1), streaming at GreensboroSports.com

The essentials: With only the conference champion qualifying for the playoffs automatically from the Piedmont Triad 3-A, this game could determine the postseason fate of both teams. Southwest Guilford's opponents are a combined 6-22, so a trip to Dudley will be by far the Cowboys' toughest test to date, and they finish at unbeaten Mount Tabor. Lose both games and even a wild-card playoff berth seems unlikely. Dudley has already lost to Tabor, but would be in better shape for the playoffs with a victory heading into its regular-season finale against winless Western Guilford.

Friday: HIGH POINT CENTRAL (1-1 Metro 4-A, 2-3) at NORTHWEST GUILFORD (2-1, 4-1)

The essentials: Both of these teams have lost to Metro 4-A leader Grimsley, so they can probably forget about earning the conference's lone automatic berth in the NCHSAA playoffs. Their goal is to stay alive for a wild-card spot with a win in this matchup. High Point Central finishes at Ragsdale, while Northwest Guilford has a non-conference game at Cherokee to complete the regular season. Central has been improving under first-year coach Jacob Sheffield, but this Northwest team has more experience and talent than the Bison.

THURSDAY’S OTHER GAMES

Cummings (1-1 Mid-State 2-A, 3-2) at Reidsville (2-0, 4-0), 7:30

Eastern Guilford (2-2) at Page (0-5)

Glenn (1-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-1) at Reynolds (0-3, 1-4)

McMichael (1-4 Mid-State 3-A, 1-4) at Northeast Guilford (0-5, 0-5), 6:30

Person (2-2 Mid-State 3-A, 2-2) at Northern Guilford (3-1, 3-1), 6:30

Southeast Guilford (4-0 Mid- Piedmont 3-A, 4-1) at Williams (0-3, 0-3)

Southern Alamance (3-1 Mid- Piedmont 4-A, 4-1) at Southern Guilford (2-1, 3-1)

Western Guilford (0-2 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-4) at Smith (0-3, 0-5)

FRIDAY’S OTHER GAMES

East Forsyth (2-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-2) at Davie County (2-1, 4-1)

Trinity (1-3 PAC 7 2-A, 1-4) at Andrews (2-2, 2-3)

MONDAY’S GAMES

Northern Guilford (3-1 Mid-State 3-A, 3-1) at Morehead (1-3, 1-3), 6:30

Person (2-2 Mid-State 3-A, 2-2) at Rockingham County (2-3, 2-3), 6:30

Southern Guilford (2-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 3-1) at Southwestern Randolph (2-1, 2-1)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 comments

