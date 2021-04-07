Scouting high school football: Week 7

Kickoffs 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.

BARTLETT YANCEY (3-0 Mid-State 2-A, 4-1) at REIDSVILLE (3-0, 5-0)

The essentials: This game is for the Mid-State 2-A championship and the conference's lone automatic berth in the NCHSAA playoffs. How big an upset would a Bartlett Yancey win be? Reidsville hasn't lost a conference game since 2011, when it fell in overtime at Cummings. That's a span of 44 games. The Rams are led by QB Kyle Pinnix and WR-DB-KR Breon Pass, a pair of seniors who have been in the Class 2-A championship game in each of their previous three seasons, winning two titles and losing once in overtime. Don't bet against Reidsville in this game.

The essentials: Grimsley has already wrapped up the conference title and the automatic NCHSAA playoff berth that goes with it, so this game should be little more than a Whirlies coronation. There have been enough upsets in this rivalry to never say never, but a young, banged-up Page team is in full rebuild mode in Doug Robertson's first season as coach. The ideal scenario for Grimsley would be to build a big lead early against the Pirates and rest some of its starters after the first series of the second half, then wait for the postseason brackets to be released Saturday.