Scouting the HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational

BOYS

Three storylines to watch

Can anyone challenge Greensboro Day? The Bengals have won eight of the last nine titles, with the run interrupted only by a Northwest Guilford win over Greensboro Day in overtime in 2018. The Bengals (15-2) come into the tournament with wins over nationally ranked Oak Hill Academy and Gill St. Bernard’s and a squad that, as usual, plays great team defense.

How much Metro 4-A basketball is too much? Five of the realigned conference’s eight members are participating in this year’s tournament and two of the first-round matchups Monday pair Metro teams. It’s unlikely but possible that two teams from the conference could play five times this season if they met in the Metro tournament and the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs.

How good is Grimsley? The senior-led Whirlies (8-0) are the only unbeaten team in the tournament and have close wins over Dudley and Northwest Guilford to their credit. We’ll learn more about Grimsley right away when the Whirlies take on Ragsdale (7-1) in the boys opener.

Three players to watch