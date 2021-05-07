Scouting the NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship

A preview of the Class 2-A state championship football game on Saturday:
Burnsville Mountain Heritage (7-1) vs. Reidsville (9-0)
5 P.M. SATURDAY
KENAN STADIUM, CHAPEL HILL
How to follow
TV: WMYV
Radio: WSJS-600, WPCM-920, WCOG-1320, WSJS-93.7, WSJS-101.5
Tickets
Tickets: $17.05 (includes service charge), online only at NCHSAA.org. Parking is free.
How they got here
Mountain Heritage (West Regional champion): Forbush, 46-21; Mount Pleasant, 26-15; at Hendersonville, 30-29 (OT).
Reidsville (East Regional champion): Southwest Onslow, 50-0; Wallace-Rose Hill, 49-15; Elizabeth City Northeastern, 49-21.
By the numbers
Mountain Heritage: 31.5 points per game, 18.8 points against.
Reidsville: 51.1 points per game, 7.1 points against.
Players to watch
Mountain Heritage
Offense
No. 2 QB Gabe Silvers: 330 yards, 10 TDs, 1 INT passing, 890 yards, 11 TDs rushing
No. 42 RB Kason Hall: 526 yards, 7 TDs rushing
No. 12 WR Jalen Branton: 4 TD catches
Defense
No. 65 DT Grady Brooks: 15 TFLs, 2 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries
No. 55 DE Sage Austin: 6 TFLs, 3 sacks
No. 7 DB Jakob McCool: 3 INTs
Reidsville
Offense
No. 14 QB Kyle Pinnix: 1,545 yards, 22 TDs, 1 INT passing, 392 yards, 6 TDs rushing
No. 20 RB Ste'vian Harrison: 1,008 yards, 19 TDs rushing
No. 1 WR-DB-P Breon Pass: 30 catches, 670 yards, 9 TDs, punt-return TD, INT, 36.0 yards per punt
No. 14 WR-KR Cam Peoples: 11 catches, 214 yards, 2 TDs, 2 kickoff-return TDs, punt-return TD
Defense
No. 50 DL Ki Rankin: 27 TFLs
No. 85 LB Omarion Pettiford: 50 tackles, fumble recovery, blocked kick
No. 6 DB-WR Jaden Robinson: 4 INTs, 14 catches, 275 yards, 5 TDs
No. 2 DB Kharee Hayes: 45 tackles, 5 TFLs, INT
History
These teams met in the Class 2-A West Regional final in 2017, with Reidsville winning 27-20, and again in a regional semifinal in 2018, with the Rams prevailing 21-14. The Reidsville coaches have a lot of respect for Cougars coach Joey Robinson and his staff, but state championship games are what the Rams live for. They've won 21 titles and are a fumble in overtime in 2017 away from playing for their fifth straight championship.
The matchup
You know what you're going to get when you face Mountain Heritage. The Cougars will run the ball and feature QB Gabe Silvers on the ground, along with RB Kason Hall, and look to hit an occasional deep pass if they catch defensive backs with their eyes in the backfield. Their defense is solid, but solid may not be enough against a typically explosive Reidsville offense. Senior QB Kyle Pinnix is a two-time state championship game MVP and RB Ste'vian Harrison has more than 1,000 yards rushing. The Rams' stats are even more impressive when you consider that most of their games have had a running clock in the second half. And don't sleep on a Reidsville defense, led by Ki Rankin up front, that has pitched five shutouts. If that weren't enough, the Rams also have run back six kicks for touchdowns.
Prediction
This looks like a mismatch, as most games between Reidsville and 2-A opponents are. Mountain Heritage will try to control the clock and the ball with its ground game, but the Cougars are going to have trouble stopping the Rams' offense. It's hard to imagine Reidsville not leaving Kenan Stadium with another state championship trophy. Reidsville, 37-13
