Scouting the NCHSAA football playoffs: Week 2

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org
Friday’s games
CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 5 DURHAM HILLSIDE (6-1) at NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (7-0), 7:30, GreensboroSports.com and TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com
The essentials: After getting past East Forsyth in the playoffs for the first time in three years, Grimsley turns its attention to a defensive-minded Hillside team. The Hornets have held opponents to 69 points, and most of those came in a 35-6 loss to unbeaten Cary Panther Creek. The Whirlies' defense is even more impressive, giving up just 45 points. What that says is the team that can force turnovers or make some game-changing plays on special teams will have an edge. This would be a good game for Whirlies QB Alonza Barnett (1,262 yards passing, 18 TDs, 1 INT) to hit some throws downfield, because Hillside undoubtedly will key on RB Jeiel Melton (666 yards, 6 TDs). Grimsley TE Lawson Albright (22 receptions, 338 yards) could be the X-factor because of the matchup problems he creates at 6 feet 5, 225 pounds.
CLASS 3-AA WEST, NO. 8 DUDLEY (7-1) at NO. 5 ASHEVILLE T.C. ROBERSON (7-1), 7
The essentials: It's another trip to the mountains for Dudley, which won 28-8 a week ago at Watauga. That's the same Watauga team that lost 47-36 to Roberson a week earlier. If there's one thing Roberson can do it's score points (40.4 per game), and that's largely because of QB Brody Whitson (2,138 yards, 27 TDs, 5 INTs, 795 yards rushing, 15 TDs), who also kicks and punts for the Rams. Whitson's favorite target is WR Rodney McDay (60 catches, 824 yards, 12 TDs). Dudley's defense will have to avoid big plays and force some turnovers, and when the Panthers have the ball they'll have to be aware of DE Tyson Conner (21 TFLs, 10 sacks). RB Milan Summers (1,206 yards, 24 TDs) remains the focal point of Dudley's offense, but the Panthers will also need contributions from QB Jahmier Slade, WR Mekhi Wall and TE Johncarlos Miller to reach the West Regional final.
CLASS 2-A EAST, NO. 4 WALLACE-ROSE HILL (5-3) at NO. 1 REIDSVILLE (7-0), 7:30
The essentials: If this matchup sounds vaguely familiar it's because these programs met in the 2017 Class 2-A state championship, with Wallace-Rose Hill winning 35-28 in overtime. That was Reidsville's last playoff loss and one that still stings. Reidsville's first priority will be slowing a Wallace-Rose Hill ground game that averages 340.3 yards per game, with RBs Kaymond Farrior (834 yards, 11 TDs) and Kanye Roberts (650 yards, 9 TDs) leading the way. The Bulldogs would like nothing better than to control the ball and keep an explosive Reidsville offense off the field. The Rams can hurt you on the ground with RB Ste'vian Harrison and through the air with QB Kyle Pinnix and WR Breon Pass.
Friday's other area games
Class 3-AA West
No. 3 Matthews Weddington (7-0) at No. 2 Mount Tabor (8-0), 7:30, WSJS-600, WPCM-920, WCOG-1320, WSJS-93.7, WSJS-101.5
Class 2-AA West
No. 5 Oak Grove (6-2) at No. 1 North Davidson (7-1), 7:30
Class 1-AA West
No. 3 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (8-0) at No. 2 East Surry (7-1), 7:30
