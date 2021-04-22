Scouting the NCHSAA football playoffs: Week 2

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org

Friday’s games

CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 5 DURHAM HILLSIDE (6-1) at NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (7-0), 7:30, GreensboroSports.com and TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com

The essentials: After getting past East Forsyth in the playoffs for the first time in three years, Grimsley turns its attention to a defensive-minded Hillside team. The Hornets have held opponents to 69 points, and most of those came in a 35-6 loss to unbeaten Cary Panther Creek. The Whirlies' defense is even more impressive, giving up just 45 points. What that says is the team that can force turnovers or make some game-changing plays on special teams will have an edge. This would be a good game for Whirlies QB Alonza Barnett (1,262 yards passing, 18 TDs, 1 INT) to hit some throws downfield, because Hillside undoubtedly will key on RB Jeiel Melton (666 yards, 6 TDs). Grimsley TE Lawson Albright (22 receptions, 338 yards) could be the X-factor because of the matchup problems he creates at 6 feet 5, 225 pounds.

CLASS 3-AA WEST, NO. 8 DUDLEY (7-1) at NO. 5 ASHEVILLE T.C. ROBERSON (7-1), 7