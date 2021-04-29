Scouting the NCHSAA football regional finals

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org
Friday’s games
CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 6 MATTHEWS BUTLER (8-1) at NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (8-0), 7:30, GreensboroSports.com
The essentials: Don't let Butler's No. 6 seed fool you. The Bulldogs are No. 2 in MaxPreps' state rankings for all classifications, and their only loss was 24-21 to Charlotte Myers Park, the No. 1 team. Butler wants to run the ball with 6-foot, 210-pound senior Davion Nelson (1,194 yards, 16 TDs) behind a big, strong line, and the passing of Western Carolina-bound QB Parish Metzger (71-of-131, 1,324 yards, 19 TDs, 5 INTs) provides balance to the offense. Grimsley has one of the state's best defenses against the run, so this one likely will be decided up front. It certainly wouldn't hurt the Whirlies if junior QB Alonza Barnett (110-of-166, 1,469 yards, 20 TDs, 1 INT) could hit some pass plays downfield to open running lanes for fellow junior Jeiel Melton (746 yards, 8 TDs). In a matchup of two powerful teams such as these, it often comes down to turnovers and special teams. The Whirlies have done a good job of creating takeaways, but their kicking game is not their strongest phase.
CLASS 3-AA WEST, NO. 8 DUDLEY (8-1) at NO. 2 MOUNT TABOR (9-0), 7:30, WSJS-600, WPCM-920, WCOG-1320, WSJS-93.7, WSJS-101.5 and TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com
The essentials: Both coaches knew these teams might meet again after Mount Tabor edged Dudley 9-6 on March 20 in Greensboro. The rematch of the top teams in the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference at Winston-Salem's Bob Sapp Field is just the latest installment in what has become a must-see rivalry. Defense ruled the day in the first meeting, with Mount Tabor forcing three interceptions in Spartans territory to swing the game in their favor. Those were three of 26 turnovers Mount Tabor has forced this season, so Dudley has to take care of the ball if it wants to end the Spartans' run of five victories against the Panthers. Dudley's defense held Mount Tabor to 18 yards in the second half, but the McIntyre brothers, QB Tyress and RB B.J., have been extremely productive since then. Offense wasn't a problem for Dudley last week, as it scored on every possession in a 77-33 win at Asheville T.C. Roberson. Don't expect another score in the single digits, and the team that can impose its will up front should win.
CLASS 2-A EAST, NO. 3 ELIZABETH CITY NORTHEASTERN (6-2) at NO. 1 REIDSVILLE (8-0), 7
The essentials: If this matchup sounds familiar, it's because these programs met in the last two Class 2-A state championship games. Reidsville won both games, with QB Kyle Pinnix earning MVP honors each time. Pinnix, a Wofford signee, is back to lead an offense that also features WR Breon Pass, the HSXtra.com basketball player of the year, and RB Ste'vian Harrison. A Rams defense that is giving up an average of just 5.4 points per game is led by DL Ki Rankin and LB Lorenzo Mendoza. Northeastern has won six straight since a sluggish start. The Eagles are led by senior QB Deandre Proctor, who has passed for 1,575 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for 849 yards and eight TDs. Junior DE Kaveon Freshwater is a big play waiting to happen, with 11 sacks, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. Reidsville's return game, with Pass a threat to go the distance any time he touches the ball, could be the difference if it's a tight contest.