Scouting the NCHSAA football regional finals

The essentials: Both coaches knew these teams might meet again after Mount Tabor edged Dudley 9-6 on March 20 in Greensboro. The rematch of the top teams in the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference at Winston-Salem's Bob Sapp Field is just the latest installment in what has become a must-see rivalry. Defense ruled the day in the first meeting, with Mount Tabor forcing three interceptions in Spartans territory to swing the game in their favor. Those were three of 26 turnovers Mount Tabor has forced this season, so Dudley has to take care of the ball if it wants to end the Spartans' run of five victories against the Panthers. Dudley's defense held Mount Tabor to 18 yards in the second half, but the McIntyre brothers, QB Tyress and RB B.J., have been extremely productive since then. Offense wasn't a problem for Dudley last week, as it scored on every possession in a 77-33 win at Asheville T.C. Roberson. Don't expect another score in the single digits, and the team that can impose its will up front should win.