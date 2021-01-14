Second draft of NCHSAA realignment helps Reidsville, hurts Bishop McGuinness, Carver and Winston-Salem Prep

The second draft of the N.C. High School Athletic Association's plan for the 2021-2024 realignment period could make life easier for some Triad schools, but much more difficult for others.

Perennial Class 2-A state football championship contender Reidsville, which found itself in a conference with only five football-playing members in the first draft of realignment, is in a seven-team conference in the second draft. The Rams are in a league with only five football-playing schools during the current four-year alignment period that ends in June and have struggled to find enough non-conference games.

"That (second draft) makes a whole lot more sense than the other one did," said Jimmy Teague, Reidsville's longtime football coach. "We were looking for six non-conference games and on top of that there was all the extra travel we'd be doing (to play those games). For us, this is a better fit."

The Rams' conference in the first draft was a split 2-A/1-A league that also included Andrews (2-A), Bethany Community (1-A), Bishop McGuinness (1-A), Cornerstone Charter (1-A), McMichael (2-A) and Morehead (2-A). Bethany Community and Cornerstone Charter do not field football teams.

In the second draft, Reidsville is in a Class 2-A league with Andrews, McMichael, Morehead, North Forsyth, Walkertown and West Stokes.