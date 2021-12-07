Sheetz Holiday basketball pairings set

HIGH POINT — The 21st annual Sheetz Holiday Classic basketball tournament will be played Dec. 27-29 at Southwest Guilford.
Admission is $10 per day or $25 for a three-day pass. Here are the pairings:
BOYS
Dec. 27
Jim Coggins Gym
Southern Guilford vs. Wesleyan, noon
Andrews vs. Forsyth Country Day, 1:30 p.m.
West Brunswick vs. Wesleyan, 4:30 p.m.
High Point Christian at Southwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 28
Annex Gym
West Brunswick-Wesleyan loser vs. High Point Christian-Southwest Guilford loser, noon
Southern Guilford-Wesleyan loser vs. Andrews-Forsyth Country Day loser, 1:30 p.m.
Jim Coggins Gym
Southern Guilford-Wesleyan winner vs. Andrews-Forsyth Country Day winner, 4:30 p.m.
West Brunswick-Wesleyan winner vs. High Point Christian-Southwest Guilford winner, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 29
Annex Gym
Seventh-place game, 1:30 p.m.
Jim Coggins Gym
Fifth-place game, 1:30 p.m.
Third-place game, 4:30 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Dec. 27
Annex Gym
Southern Guilford vs. High Point Christian, noon
Southern Pines Pinecrest vs. Wesleyan, 1:30 p.m.
Jim Coggins Gym
High Point Central vs. Glenn, 3 p.m.
Cornerstone Charter at Southwest Guilford, 6 p.m.
Dec. 28
Annex Gym
High Point Central-Glenn loser vs. Cornerstone Charter-Southwest Guilford loser, noon
Southern Guilford-High Point Christian loser vs. Southern Pines Pinecrest-Wesleyan loser, 1:30 p.m.
Jim Coggins Gym
Southern Guilford-High Point Christian winner vs. Southern Pines Pinecrest-Wesleyan winner, 3 p.m.
High Point Central-Glenn winner vs. Cornerstone Charter-Southwest Guilford winner, 6 p.m.
Dec. 29
Annex Gym
Seventh-place game, noon
Jim Coggins Gym
Fifth-place game, noon
Third-place game, 3 p.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
