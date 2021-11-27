Shelby overpowers Reidsville

After another three-and-out by the Shelby defense, the Golden Lions offense marched across midfield. Jariel Cobb came through with a big fourth down sack to force a turnover. Cobb, a freshman, finished the game with 12 total tackles and was credited with 1.5 sacks.

“He had a big game for sure,” Teague said of Cobb’s performance. ”And he is only going to get bigger, faster and stronger. He is good now, but I think he will be great by the time he finishes his career at Reidsville High School.”

The Rams (12-1) took that momentum and covered 82 yards on one play. Queshyne Flippen hauled in the long bomb, to put the Rams up 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Cobb came up with another big play to start the second quarter, snuffing out a fake punt, giving Reidsville the ball at midfield. Two straight sacks for Shelby gave Reidsvile the ball back and Jaylon Petty found the end zone from 11 yards out to put the Golden Lions up 10-7.

Shyheim Watlington flipped the field on the next possession with a 31 yard run across midfield, but they were eventually forced to punt. Two straight tackles for loss by Cobb ended the half with Shelby still leading 10-7.