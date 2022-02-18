Smith edges Dudley for conference title in OT thriller

WINSTON-SALEM — NayShaun Hale scored on a follow shot at the buzzer in overtime to lift Smith past Dudley 66-65 in the final of the Mid-State 3-A Conference Tournament Friday night at Atkins High School.

It was the fourth meeting of the season between these rivals, with the Golden Eagles winning them all.

Both teams will play in the first round of the NCHSAA 3-A playoffs on Tuesday night.

Dudley;14;12;11;23;5; —;65

Smith;18;17;12;11;6;—; 66

Dudley: Hairston 4, Cam Flippen 30, McNeil 8, Newkuk 2, Antwan Sutton 10, Taylor 2, Ingram 9.

Smith: Markquan Gilbert 20, NayShaun Hale 13, Collins 8, Partee 4, Richard Goods 19, Aikens 2.

Records: Dudley 20-8; Smith 22-5