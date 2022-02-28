Smith's Partees enjoy playoff ride together

It hasn’t been easy for Xavier. The hardest part, he says, is that “every mistake that’s made is seen. Every little mistake. You have to try to be perfect.”

The basketball side of the transition from New Yorker to North Carolinian was particularly difficult that first year at Smith.

“With him being the coach and me coming in that late and still expecting the same out of me, that first year was hard,” Xavier says. “I was playing JV under Coach Turner and they were hard on us as a team, but them treating me like everyone else helped me excel faster and made me more comfortable with the game.”

It also made him more comfortable with his teammates. “It was just getting to know them and them getting to know me,” Xavier says. “It felt like everybody down here was so close-knit coming up from elementary school, everybody going to the same middle school, playing for the same basketball teams. It was a lot of just finding my way.”

Those teammates still ride him sometimes by calling him “Coach’s Son,” Xavier says, but “we still have our normal conversations where we’re just friends chillin’.”

What does he call his dad when they’re on the court?