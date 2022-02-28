Smith's Partees enjoy playoff ride together

GREENSBORO — Coaching your child at the high school level can be extremely difficult because of pressures both internal and external. It also can be incredibly rewarding. Just ask Northern Guilford’s Kim Furlough, who won a girls basketball state championship with her daughter, Samantha. Or Dudley’s Steven Davis and his son, Steven II (“Deuce”), who shared a state football championship last fall.
One interested observer during Dudley’s march to the NCHSAA Class 3-A title was Smith boys basketball coach Derrick Partee. Deuce Davis and Derrick’s son, Xavier, were born a few months apart 18 years ago when the two coaches were working together.
“Watching them this past season have that run and win that championship, I was so happy for both of them,” the elder Partee says. “I didn’t know how good we would be this year, but just watching them I thought, man, it would be so awesome if I could experience what Steven and Deuce experienced this season.”
Derrick and Xavier Partee are getting their chance. The Smith Golden Eagles (25-5) will continue pursuing their state-title dreams Tuesday night when they take on West Charlotte (19-9) in a Class 3-A West Regional semifinal at Bob McAdoo Gym.
They’re three wins from a championship that seemed unlikely to be a shared experience until three years ago. From the time Xavier was 2 years old until he was about to start 10th grade he lived with his mother, Shanequa Henry, in the Bronx and attended schools in Manhattan. He was unquestionably an athlete, but he didn’t play organized basketball.
Xavier says he’d wanted to move to Greensboro since he started middle school, but “I had a lot of stuff going on in New York.”
The turning point came during the summer before his sophomore year when he was talking with a basketball coach, but not his dad.
“I was in the car with Coach (Irvin) Turner after a workout and he asked me what I wanted from basketball and what I wanted from my future,” Xavier says. “We just had that conversation and that was the last straw when I thought about it. I wanted to play basketball, and this was where I wanted to be.”
It wasn’t easy for Henry, although Xavier says he speaks with his mother every day.
“He’s his mom’s only kid,” Derrick says, “and I know it was super-tough for her to let go and let him live down here so far away from her.”
Xavier has only been back to New York once since he moved because of the COVID-19 pandemic and didn’t see his mother in person for more than a year, although she’s visited multiple times this season, including for Senior Night at Smith.
While this season has been a memorable one, Derrick Partee didn’t know how things would go when his son first joined him on the court at Smith.
“I was kind of dreading it because you see so many people who, even if their son or daughter is good enough, there’s always somebody saying they’re getting whatever they got because it’s the coach’s kid,” he says. “But I think the staff and I have done a good job of treating him just like we treat everyone else, and I think we treat all of them really well.”
As a sophomore, Xavier played for Turner on the Smith junior varsity team, but was not a starter. He moved up to the varsity as a junior in a reserve role and earned a starting spot on a wing this season. He goes into the West Charlotte game averaging 6.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game on a team by junior forward Markquan Gilbert (14.4 ppg, 7.6 rpg) and sophomore post Richard Goods (11.9, 9.7).
It hasn’t been easy for Xavier. The hardest part, he says, is that “every mistake that’s made is seen. Every little mistake. You have to try to be perfect.”
The basketball side of the transition from New Yorker to North Carolinian was particularly difficult that first year at Smith.
“With him being the coach and me coming in that late and still expecting the same out of me, that first year was hard,” Xavier says. “I was playing JV under Coach Turner and they were hard on us as a team, but them treating me like everyone else helped me excel faster and made me more comfortable with the game.”
It also made him more comfortable with his teammates. “It was just getting to know them and them getting to know me,” Xavier says. “It felt like everybody down here was so close-knit coming up from elementary school, everybody going to the same middle school, playing for the same basketball teams. It was a lot of just finding my way.”
Those teammates still ride him sometimes by calling him “Coach’s Son,” Xavier says, but “we still have our normal conversations where we’re just friends chillin’.”
What does he call his dad when they’re on the court?
“In practice, I call him Dad,” Xavier says, “but it depends on the situation. In a game, I’m like, ‘I’m ready, Coach! Put me back in!’ ”
They’ve bonded over basketball, but separating the game from the rest of school life and from home life can be a challenge when your dad is also your coach. The Partees have navigated those treacherous waters smoothly with a simple rule.
“When we leave school, we don’t talk basketball,” Derrick says. “I just don’t. I know some coaches who sit up and watch film with their kids at home and all this other stuff. If I’m doing basketball at home, I’m not doing it with him. He’s doing his own thing.”
Xavier’s own thing includes being named Homecoming King at Smith last fall and preparing to enroll at N.C. A&T, where he is "super-excited" about being a third-generation Aggie. “They could put me on campus right now,” he says, his smile lighting up the gym.
But for now, “I just enjoy the moments that I’m having,” the Smith senior says. “Outside of school and basketball I don’t do a whole lot. I might hang out with friends or my girlfriend or go see my grandparents or my little sister.”
His father is enjoying every one of those moments, too.
“Just having him here every day has been a blessing for me,” Derrick says. “Basketball is icing on the cake.”
