Soccer community loses Page and Fusion girls coach Tim Nash

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro soccer community is in mourning after longtime coach Tim Nash died late Friday night.

Nash, the girls soccer coach at Page High School and a girls U17 and U19 coach with North Carolina Fusion, had been a coach for more than 40 years at the club and high school levels. But he also had helped share the stories of athletic achievements by high school students and their teams in a part-time role covering games for the News & Record and Greensboro.com. A resident of Graham, he suffered a fatal heart attack while driving home after covering the Grimsley-Ragsdale football game.

"Coach Nash was a fantastic soccer coach, but an even better person that I was lucky enough to call a friend," said Matt Harder, athletics director at Page. "His love for the game and his players was unmatched. His ability to get his teams to play for each other and put the team over the individual were just a few of his many outstanding coaching accomplishments. The Page athletic department would like to send our sincerest condolences to his wife and family. We will miss you, Coach."