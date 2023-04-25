GREENSBORO— The North Carolina Coaches Association released its boys soccer East-West All-Star game selections this week.

The game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 18 at MacPherson Stadium in Browns Summit, where it's been held since 2015, except in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is part of a series that will also include coaching clinics, a girls soccer game played on the same day at the same venue, boys and girls basketball all-star games on July 17 at the Greensboro Coliseum and the football all-star game on July 19 at Jamieson Stadium at Grimsley High School.

Rosters for the football game haven't been released.

The boys soccer East and West rosters are each composed of 16 players and a coach. The East will be coached by Clayton's John Asmussen and the West will be coached by Ledford's John Blake.

The following Triad area players have been selected, all representing the West team.

West: Ali Al-Qaq (Northwest Guilford), Alex Bernal (North Forsyth), Jahmir Flowers (Grimsley), Matisse Ritenis (Northwest Guilford)