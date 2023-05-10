The NC Coaches Association has released its girls soccer East-West All-Star game selections.

The game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 18 at MacPherson Stadium in Browns Summit, where it’s been held since 2015, except in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is part of a series that will also include coaching clinics, a boys soccer game played on the same day at the same venue, boys and girls basketball all-star games on July 17 at the Greensboro Coliseum and the football all-star game on July 19 at Jamieson Stadium at Grimsley High School.

The girls soccer East and West rosters each are comprised of 16 players and a coach. The East will be coached by Chris Mizelle of Wilson Fike, and the West will be coached by Tim Buck of Rockingham County.

The following Triad-area players have been selected, all representing the West team: Morgan Debow, Northwest Guilford; Rachel Fry, Northern Guilford; Justine Grimsley, Bishop McGuinness; Anna Krawcyzk, Bishop McGuinness; Shelby Mariotti, Rockingham County; Kate Schaffer, West Forsyth; Emma Soucy, Northern Guilford; Raegan Williams, West Forsyth; Avery Yount, Davie County.