The NCHSAA and NCISAA girls soccer playoffs have kicked off.
The NCISAA postseason began first. For Classes 3A-4A, the first round was on May 9, the second round on May 11 and the quarterfinals on May 13. The semifinals are on May 16 and the finals are on May 20.
For Classes 2A, the first round was on May 9, the second round on May 11 and the third round May 13. The quarterfinals are on May 16, the semifinals on May 18 and the finals on May 20.
There were no Triad area schools in the 1A playoffs.
For the NCHSAA, first round action began on May 15 and continues with the second round on May 18, the third round on May 22 and the fourth round on May 25. Regional finals will be on May 30 and the state championships will be on June 2-3.
Here is a schedule and results from the games for Triad area teams.
NCHSAA
4A
First Round
No. 1 Weddington 6, No. 32 Mount Tabor 0
No. 16 Northern Guilford 5, No. 17 East Forsyth 0
No. 28 Porter Ridge 1, No. 5 Page 0
No. 12 Northwest Guilford 2, No. 21 Myers Park 1
No. 3 West Forsyth 6, No. 30 Piedmont 1
No. 18 Cox Mill 3, No. 2 Reagan 2
No. 2 Watauga 2, No. 31 Southwest Guilford 0
Second Round
No. 1 Weddington vs. No. 16 Northern Guilford
No. 12 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 28 Porter Ridge
No. 3 West Forsyth vs. No. 14 South Mecklenburg
3A
First Round
No. 4 North Davidson 7, No. 29 Freedom 0
No. 14 Crest 6, No. 19 Rockingham County 0
No. 11 Oak Grove 5, No. 22 Northwest Cabarrus 2
No. 7 Atkins 7, No. 26 West Rowan 0
Second Round
No. 4 North Davidson vs. No. 13 St. Stephens
No. 6 Hibriten vs. No. 11 Oak Grove
No. 7 Atkins vs. No. 10 East Lincoln
2A
First Round
No. 1 Pine Lake Prep 11, No. 32 McMichael 0
No. 3 West Davidson 4, No. 30 North Forsyth 1
1A
First Round
No. 1 Bishop McGuinness 9, No. 32 South Stokes 0
No. 12 NC Leadership 5, No. 21 Piedmont Community Charter 0
No. 13 Bethany Community 2, No. 20 North Stokes 0
No. 11 Cornerstone Charter 9, No. 22 Carver 0
Second Round
No. 1 Bishop McGuinness vs. No. 16 Bradford Prep
No. 5 Thomas Jefferson vs. No. 12 NC Leadership
No. 4 Union Academy vs. No. 13 Bethany Community
No. 6 Swain County vs. No. 11 Cornerstone Charter
NCISAA
4A
Second Round
No. 8 Charlotte Country Day 5, Wesleyan Christian 0
3A
First Round
No. 8 SouthLake Christian 9, High Point Christian 0
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Forsyth Country Day 4, No. 8 SouthLake Christian 1
No. 4 Calvary Day 3, No. 5 Cape Fear Academy 1
Semifinals
No. 1 Forsyth Country Day vs. No. 4 Calvary Day
2A
First Round
Statesville Christian 5, Salem Baptist 0
Second Round
Carolina Friends 1, Westchester Country Day 0
Third Round
No. 5 Caldwell 3, Friendship Christian 0
Quarterfinals
No. 4 Davidson Day vs. No. 5 Caldwell
