The NCHSAA and NCISAA girls soccer playoffs have kicked off.

The NCISAA postseason began first. For Classes 3A-4A, the first round was on May 9, the second round on May 11 and the quarterfinals on May 13. The semifinals are on May 16 and the finals are on May 20.

For Classes 2A, the first round was on May 9, the second round on May 11 and the third round May 13. The quarterfinals are on May 16, the semifinals on May 18 and the finals on May 20.

There were no Triad area schools in the 1A playoffs.

For the NCHSAA, first round action began on May 15 and continues with the second round on May 18, the third round on May 22 and the fourth round on May 25. Regional finals will be on May 30 and the state championships will be on June 2-3.

Here is a schedule and results from the games for Triad area teams.

NCHSAA

4A

First Round

No. 1 Weddington 6, No. 32 Mount Tabor 0

No. 16 Northern Guilford 5, No. 17 East Forsyth 0

No. 28 Porter Ridge 1, No. 5 Page 0

No. 12 Northwest Guilford 2, No. 21 Myers Park 1

No. 3 West Forsyth 6, No. 30 Piedmont 1

No. 18 Cox Mill 3, No. 2 Reagan 2

No. 2 Watauga 2, No. 31 Southwest Guilford 0

Second Round

No. 1 Weddington vs. No. 16 Northern Guilford

No. 12 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 28 Porter Ridge

No. 3 West Forsyth vs. No. 14 South Mecklenburg

3A

First Round

No. 4 North Davidson 7, No. 29 Freedom 0

No. 14 Crest 6, No. 19 Rockingham County 0

No. 11 Oak Grove 5, No. 22 Northwest Cabarrus 2

No. 7 Atkins 7, No. 26 West Rowan 0

Second Round

No. 4 North Davidson vs. No. 13 St. Stephens

No. 6 Hibriten vs. No. 11 Oak Grove

No. 7 Atkins vs. No. 10 East Lincoln

2A

First Round

No. 1 Pine Lake Prep 11, No. 32 McMichael 0

No. 3 West Davidson 4, No. 30 North Forsyth 1

1A

First Round

No. 1 Bishop McGuinness 9, No. 32 South Stokes 0

No. 12 NC Leadership 5, No. 21 Piedmont Community Charter 0

No. 13 Bethany Community 2, No. 20 North Stokes 0

No. 11 Cornerstone Charter 9, No. 22 Carver 0

Second Round

No. 1 Bishop McGuinness vs. No. 16 Bradford Prep

No. 5 Thomas Jefferson vs. No. 12 NC Leadership

No. 4 Union Academy vs. No. 13 Bethany Community

No. 6 Swain County vs. No. 11 Cornerstone Charter

NCISAA

4A

Second Round

No. 8 Charlotte Country Day 5, Wesleyan Christian 0

3A

First Round

No. 8 SouthLake Christian 9, High Point Christian 0

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Forsyth Country Day 4, No. 8 SouthLake Christian 1

No. 4 Calvary Day 3, No. 5 Cape Fear Academy 1

Semifinals

No. 1 Forsyth Country Day vs. No. 4 Calvary Day

2A

First Round

Statesville Christian 5, Salem Baptist 0

Second Round

Carolina Friends 1, Westchester Country Day 0

Third Round

No. 5 Caldwell 3, Friendship Christian 0

Quarterfinals

No. 4 Davidson Day vs. No. 5 Caldwell